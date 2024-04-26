Cameron Grimes Claims WWE Executive Lied To Him Before He Was Axed

Following WrestleMania, WWE revamped the roster, letting go of some talented wrestlers. Cameron Grimes, along with Xia Li Jinder Mahal, The Indus Sher, Xyon Quinn, and Von Wager, was among the released wrestlers. Grimes, whose real name is Trevor Caddell, had signed for the company in 2019, thriving well in NXT. However, WWE failed to maximize his potential after bringing him to SmackDown last year.

Following his release from the WWE contract, the former NXT North American Champion sat for an interview with Busted Open Radio to talk about his release. He discussed the scenario before losing his job.

Grimes stated that during his last appearance on WWE TV, a higher-ranked WWE executive assured him that his job was secure because he was plagued by job insecurity for not wrestling regularly after the main roster promotion. While he had not been working much for the past year, he was earning a decent salary, knowing he would be the first person to be axed once the company started a budget cut.

Cameron Grimes was informed by a WWE high executive on Friday that he would always keep a job there, and he didn't need to worry. Within five days after the affirmation, Grimes pink-slipped, which didn't make sense to him.

Why didn't he succeed on the main roster?

Seeing a talented NXT talent fail in the star-studded main roster isn't a new sight for the fans. Succeeding on the main roster is a different ball game due to the cutthroat competition.

His 'Richest Man in NXT' gimmick worked well in the developmental brand but got stale with time. Moreover, WWE had numerous characters of 'rich men' in the past, and sitting in 2024, a similar gimmick wouldn't have been a creative idea. Therefore, he needed to be repackaged with a new character or perhaps a new name.

Another potential cause could be the look. WWE always prefers to push talents who have well-built physiques, in addition to the talent as a performer. Grimes might be just 30 years old, but he doesn't have the marketable look of a top WWE Superstar. For instance, have a look at Gunther, who made an incredible physical transformation, and it played a pivotal role in his success.

