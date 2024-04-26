Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report: Will Giannis Antetokounmpo Play Against Pacers Tonight? Deets Inside

The Milwaukee Bucks have set their third showdown against the Indiana Pacers for Friday at 5:30 p.m. EDT, a game that will mark the winner's halfway journey to advancement. The Bucks emerged victorious in their first two games, scoring 109-94 and 125-108, respectively.

Will Giannis Antetokounmpo Play Against the Pacers Tonight?

The team's star player, Giannis Antetokounmpo, is unlikely to feature in the match against the Pacers due to a left soleus strain.

Despite showing signs of progress, as noted by Bucks head coach Doc Rivers, Antetokounmpo still hasn't participated in any live practices.

Despite finishing the year ranking fourth in scoring and sixth in offensive rating, the Bucks have been experiencing scoring challenges throughout the month. The team has only managed to achieve 115 points scored once in this month's ten attempts.

Despite finishing the year ranking fourth in scoring and sixth in offensive rating, the Bucks have been experiencing scoring challenges throughout the month. The team has only managed to achieve 115 points scored once in this month's ten attempts.

Seattle's Damian Lillard has, however, put in an impressive performance in the series, scoring 30+ points in both games. However, the secondary rating lags, compounded by Antetokounmpo's absence. In the two games played, the team averaged 10.0 turnovers, hit 39.1% of their threes, and converted 94.1% of their free throw attempts.

Regrettably, the team, which was once the second most efficient at the rim, has lacked similar prowess in this series. The Bucks, who recorded 26th in offensive rebounding percentage this season, have struggled to maintain pace with Indiana. This makes it intriguing to anticipate their first postseason road test performance.

Game two's defensive showing exemplified the Bucks' defensive attempts against the Pacers all season. The Bucks, 19th in defensive rating, had let through an average of 128.8 points per game against Indiana during the regular season.

The next two games might pose a challenge as Milwaukee has a history of giving up 118.0 points per game on the road with deteriorating statistics overall.

In its two visits to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Bucks conceded 126 and 142 points respectively, a contributing factor to their 18-22 record in away games during the season.

Considering the Bucks had the second-fewest turnovers per game during the regular season, this series might not change.

Interestingly, Milwaukee was the ninth-best team at defending three-pointers and 19th at the rim, registering the fourth-highest defensive rebounding percentage in the NBA this season.

Will the third game be the starting line for the Bucks to apply the brakes on the Pacers on the road? Only time will tell.

Bucks Players Stats Against The Indiana Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo Stats

Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 24.2 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 4.9 assists in 40 career games against the Pacers.

Damian Lillard Stats

Damian Lillard averages 24.1 points, 7.0 assists, and 4.3 rebounds in 24 career games against the Pacers.

Injury Report

Questionable

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Left Calf Strain)

Chris Livingston (non-COVID illness)

Khris Middleton (right ankle sprain)

Indiana Pacers

Out

Bennedict Mathurin (torn labrum)

