Rebel Wilson Memoir Releases In Australia With Redacted Chapter On Sacha Baron Cohen; Deets Inside

Rebel Wilson has come forth to speak of her life experience and give her fans a career highlight in her memoir. Within the words of Rebel Rising, the recently launched book by the Pitch Perfect star, she has stated many intriguing events that happened in her life.

From going candid about her virginity, to writing about a secret and royal party, that turned into an or*y, the beautiful actress with a dazzling smile also opened up about her experience of working with Sacha Baron Cohen. However, it has been redacted from the Australian and New Zealand versions of the book.

Sacha Baron Cohen's chapter redacted from Rebel Rising

Even though the chapter has made its place amongst the top headlines in the past few months, it looks like the readers in Australia as well as the ones eagerly waiting in New Zealand for the launch of Rebel Rising, won't be able to skim through the words of Rebel Wilson that described her terrible experience of working with the Borat fame, Sacha Baron Cohen.

As reported by the Guardian, HarperCollins Australia confirmed that "for legal reasons" they have decided to redact one whole chapter in the Australian and New Zealand edition of Rebel Rising.

The publishers added that “an explanatory note” will be included in their decision.

Giving the excited readers a date of launch which is “Wednesday 8 May,” HarperCollins stated that the chapter, titled Sacha Baron Cohen and Other A**holes “is a very small part of a much bigger story.”

Rebel Wilson’s Memoir in the UK

UK’s HarperCollins has also confirmed to the Guardian that they would redact “most of one page” before its release in the region.

The differences in the defamation law in separate countries have already affected the above-stated chapter, however, the Australian and New Zealand editions will be the most affected versions of the Australian star’s book.

Fans in the UK have already got their hands on the book, which was released on Thursday in the country.

Nonetheless, Rebel Wilson while describing working with Baron Cohen during the filming of The Brothers Grimsby, as “the worst experience of my professional life," added a new line that her account cannot be printed in the UK due to “peculiarities of the law in England and Wales.”

Although the memoir of the actress from The Hustle was supposed to launch in April globally, as per Wilson, Baron Cohen’s attempt to stop the book from getting published delayed it in the UK and Australia.

Meanwhile, HarperCollins has too claimed that it was pushed back “to coincide with Rebel Wilson’s press tours.”

