WATCH: Sky Force actor Akshay Kumar spotted wearing a splint following hand injury; worried fans react

Akshay Kumar is currently one of the busiest actors in Bollywood. He was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-starring Tiger Shroff. After its release, the actor recently wrapped up the shoot for the upcoming aerial action, Sky Force, directed by Sandeep Kewlani. Several pictures and videos from the sets have also been stirring on the internet.

On the other hand, Khiladi Kumar was recently spotted in the city wearing a splint on his hand, seemingly after an injury leaving all his fans worried.

Akshay Kumar spotted in the city with a splint on his hand

Today, on April 26, a while back, Akshay Kumar, who was spotted in the city looked extremely handsome, carrying a monochromatic look. He was wearing a white shirt and matching shoes with black denim pants. However, what caught everyone’s attention was the splint that the actor was wearing, leaving all his fans anxious about the injury that he sustained.

Nevertheless, before making his way inside the building, the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor acknowledged the paparazzi's request and came forward to delightfully pose for them. In addition to this, he also fulfilled a fan's request by patiently clicking a photo with him.

Take a look:

Fans extend their heartwarming wishes

Soon after the video surfaced on the internet, fans couldn’t stop reacting to Akshay’s latest spotting. Ardent fans extended their heartwarming get-well-soon wishes. A fan wrote, “Get well soon sir,” while another fan commented, “Take care akki sir.” A third fan commented, “Aise looks sir apni movies me rakha Karo na @akshaykumar And aap jaldi se thik ho jao bas ye hi dua hai.”

Akshay Kumar's work front

After Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Akshay Kumar has an exciting line-up of projects. He will be next seen in Sarfira which is the Hindi remake of Suriya's Soorarai Pottru. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 12, 2024.

Additionally, the shoot for Akshay Kumar’s other highly-anticipated film, Sky Force went on for 100 days and the star completed his part of the shoot in 60 days. The official update on the shoot wrap-up was shared by director, Sandeep Kewlani on April 25, on social media.

