'My Relationship Is Great': Jojo Siwa Reveals She Still Talks To Abby Lee Miller Every Week

Singer and dancer Jojo Siwa spoke about her bond with ex-Dance Moms judge Abby Lee Miller. She further said that her relationship with Abby Lee Miller is going great. She also said that she is a great human being in real life. Also, there is a brief detail about JoJo Siwa’s reality show judge.

Furthermore, Jojo Siwa’s fellow childhood dance contestant Chloe Lukasiak talked about their good and bad experiences regarding the show Dance Moms which ran for nine seasons. She also mentioned that she needed space and time to heal from the painful experiences she faced during the show.

Jojo Siwa on her connection with Abby Lee Miller

Jojo Siwa (20) recently spoke to People at the premiere of Lifetime's upcoming reunion special show, Dance Moms: The Reunion event took place on April 25.

The Karma singer talked about her relationship with Abby Lee Miller who was absent in the event. "Abby, honestly, my relationship is great," said Siwa. "I talk to her on a weekly basis. Great human in my life,” she went on to say.

A source told the aforementioned before that some cast members of the show had only agreed to participate in the reunion special if Miller (58) was not involved. Miller was not at all invited to join the event, per the source.

Also, Dance Moms brought fame to the stars Jojo Siwa and Maddie Ziegler.

About Abby Lee Miller

Speaking of Abby Lee Miller, she is the head of the Abby Lee Dance company in Pittsburgh. She founded the company in 1980. Both she and her studio are featured in Dance Moms (2011). Furthermore, Abby learned to dance from her mother, Maryen Lorrain Miller, who ran a dance studio in Penn Hills, per IMDb.

Meanwhile, Siwa had reunited with her Dance Moms co-stars like Chloé Lukasiak, Brooke Hyland, Paige Hyland, Kendall Vertes, and Kalani Hilliker on Thursday. A couple of other familiar and known faces were missing, notably Maddie Ziegler and her sister Mackenzie "Kenzie" Ziegler.

Jojo Siwa’s co-star Chloe Lukasiak on their show experiences

Chloe Lukasiak, an actress, dancer, and YouTuber (22) spoke to People about how deep the cast went through the positive and negative experiences they had as child stars on Dance Moms (2011 - 2019) at the most-awaited reality show Dance Moms: The Reunion event.

Speaking about Lukasiak’s ups and downs, the experiences made her go through a lot as she realized that she needed therapy to overcome the poor mental health she faced during the reality show.

"It made me realize I should probably go to therapy," she confessed. "I got things I need to heal from, but it was good to look back and just appreciate. I didn't expect it at all when they brought up the idea of a reunion. I was just like, 'Yeah, that sounds good.'"

Although she kept contact with the girls over the years, Chloe said that the timing of the reunion "made the most sense" as her costars needed time away to process their time on the show. She stated for everyone that too much involvement during the show made her think that she needed space in her life and take time for self-healing.

"I think immediately after the show, we all needed our space in some way," she elucidated. "Whether we left in season 4 or season 5 or 8 or whatever. I think after an emotionally charged environment like that, I think you need to step away, heal, just take time for yourself."

To know more about the happenings of the most anticipated show, watch Dance Moms: The Reunion trailer which presents the decade-old contestants each talking about their times via interviews and many others.

Dance Moms: The Reunion will broadcast on May 1, Wednesday tonight at 8 pm / ET on Lifetime.

