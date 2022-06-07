Top 7 sunscreens under Rs. 899 for all skin types on Amazon sale today

For Summer you definitely need to have a very good sunscreen in place. Sunscreens are basically the foundation of good skincare. Even if you are doing n number of treatments in a clinic you won't be able to protect your skin unless you have a good sunscreen for protection. In today’s Amazon deal list, we have curated the 7 best sunscreens for all skin types that are a must-have for every woman.

Here are 7 sunscreens from the Amazon sale today:

As we move into monsoon from summer, the most important thing again is to make sure your sunscreen is well adapted to the increased humidity in the air. Here is everything you are looking for!

1. UV Doux Blue Sunscreen Gel

With regards to blue light, I think we are just seeing the tip of the iceberg with our continued exposure. This skin gel with SPF 50, PA +++ rating, non-comedogenic and water-resistant properties offers all-around protection against outdoor UV light and indoor blue light.

Price: Rs 880

Deal: Rs 748

2. Mamaearth's Ultra Light Indian Sunscreen

With carrot seed oil and turmeric, the lotion is suitable for Indian skin tones. It gets easily absorbed and can be used under make-up too. The hardworking ingredients in the sunscreen don't let the harmful sun rays penetrate your skin and damage them.

Price: Rs 499

Deal: Rs 458

3. Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 Lightweight

This sunscreen is formulated with 4 very effective UV filters and is also boosted with Vitamin A, B3, B5, E and F which not only repairs skin after sun exposure but also soothes, nourishes and hydrates skin. Also, it does not leave any white cast on application and spreads easily like a lightweight moisturiser.

Price: Rs 399

Deal: Rs 379

4. NutriGlow Sunscreen Fairness Lotion

Harsh weather, dirt, and pollution damages our skin at its worst. This is where sunscreen comes into play. It helps exfoliate dead skin cells, unclog the pores, cleanse dirt, and helps brighten the skin from within and enhances your complexion and helps you get rid of a dark, dull complexion.

Price: Rs 275

Deal: Rs 175

5. The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Tinted Sunscreen Gel

The 1% Hyaluronic tinted sunscreen gel comes with SPF 60 PA++++ to offer the best protection from harmful sun rays. It has a safe and effective formulation that offers a visible difference after every use. It also enhances the skin tone and boosts radiance!

Price: Rs 699

Deal: Rs 628

6. The Man Company Sunscreen Lotion

This sunscreen with Sea Buckthorn oil features the best protection against the sun rays with Allantoin, which softens the skin while protecting against cell damage induced by UV and UVA rays. It also promotes the regeneration of cell tissues, healing sunburns, and resulting in smoother skin.

Price: Rs 699

Deal: Rs 495

7. Dr. Sheth’s Sunscreen SPF 50

Dr. Sheth’s is a dermatologist formulated luxury skincare range designed exclusively for Indian skin. This sunscreen from the brand protects skin from UV rays and blue light all while strengthening the skin barrier and preventing micro-pigmentation. It also moisturizes and helps repair skin damage perfect for sensitive Indian skin.

Price: Rs 499

Deal: Rs 474

Amazon deals today offer exciting prices on these branded sunscreens that you shouldn’t miss out on. These products are available at a deal price only till tonight so grab them before it is too late. You deserve the best, so pamper your skin with these sunscreens from trusted skincare brands. It is well worth the time and effort. Trust us; you won't regret it.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

