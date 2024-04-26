PICS: Priyanka Chopra spends quality time with daughter Malti Marie on Heads of State sets

Priyanka Chopra loves being a mommy to her daughter Malti Marie. But on some days, the actress has to leave her baby home to come back to her first love, which is acting.

But recently, she was on cloud nine when she was able to bring her baby to her workplace and enjoy some quality time with her while shooting for an upcoming Hollywood project. Read on!

Priyanka Chopra enjoys her time with Maltie Marie on sets

While juggling life and backing multiple projects as an executive producer, Priyanka Chopra has started shooting for her next Hollywood project titled Heads of State. While she keeps updating her fans about the project through Instagram Live and posts, he also expressed that she missed spending time with her daughter Malti Marie.

But on April 25, the global sensation was over the moon when it was ‘Bring your baby to work day’ on the sets of the American action-comedy film. Hence, she decided to share this happy moment with her followers online. Taking to her Instagram stories, she gave a glimpse of the little one sitting on her lap as she interacted with the people on the sets. It’s evident from PeeCee’s laughter how happy she was to have the baby at work. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Take a look:

In the following photo, Chopra can be seen playing with Malti. The Bajirao Mastani actress wore all-black comfy loungewear and left her hair loose with minimal makeup on while her baby wore white furry clothes to keep her warm. Such a sweet mommy and daughter moment it is.

Take a look:

While on the set, the actress reflected on her journey from winning a beauty pageant to becoming a global star. A couple of weeks ago, she shared a throwback picture from her Miss World days followed by a selfie from her shooting her latest project.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “How it started. How it’s going. PS: those 2000s brows tho. My 17-year-old self was just trying to pretend like I belonged. In that moment I was desperately trying to keep it together. With the weight of the heavy sari and the newly acquired crown flimsily pinned into my hair with 2 bobby pins, my confidence was slowly slipping as well. But I held it together, just like my sari, with a few safety pins.”

Take a look:

Directed by Ilya Naishuller, Heads of State also stars Idris Elba, John Cena, and other Hollywood stars.

ALSO READ: Did Priyanka Chopra's family rent out Pune bungalow for Rs 2 lakhs monthly rent? Here's what we know