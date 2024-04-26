Arti Singh and her long-time beau Dipak Chauhan finally took the plunge on Thursday (April 26). Many of their close friends and family members attended their wedding to bless the couple as they embarked on this new journey. However, it was Arti and Krushna's uncle Govinda's arrival that became the highlight of the evening.

Putting aside all the disputes with Krushna Abhishek's family, Govinda attended niece Arti Singh's wedding and blessed the newly married couple.

Krushna Abhishek expresses joy upon seeing Govinda:

While talking to Instant Bollywood, Krushna Abhishek was asked about his feelings as his uncle Govinda graced the wedding. Sharing his emotions, Krushna said, "Mama aaye bohot khushi hui. Voh dil ki baat hai. Humara aisa emotional connect hai, so happy to see him. (I'm happy as uncle came. It's a heart-to-heart bond. We have that emotional connection).

Kashmera Shah was also asked whether she had touched Govinda's feet. For the uninformed, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Kashmera had mentioned that she would touch Govinda's feet if he attends Arti Singh's wedding as she considers him her father-in-law.

The actress was asked whether she touched his feet, Kashmera and Krushna said, "Obviously, it's not something that needs to be said." When asked how Govinda reacted, Kashmera replied, "He has always been sweet. He even blessed both my children. I am very happy, very very happy." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Govinda was captured by the paparazzi as soon as he arrived for the function. However, the actor was in a rush and avoided posing for the media. He requested the paparazzi to click his pictures later.

More about Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan's wedding:

After lavish pre-wedding ceremonies, Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan finally got hitched on April 25 in a grand ceremony held at Iskcon Temple, India. Several celebrities such as Kapil Sharma, Arbaaz Khan, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Archana Puran Singh, Yuvika Chaudhary, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta and more attended the wedding to bless the couple.

The couple even distributed sweets to the media after posing for the pictures. Kashmera Shah and Krushna Abhishek also looked fabulous as they greeted everyone at the wedding. The couple chose to twin and opted for all-white ethnic wear.

ALSO READ: Govinda arrives at niece Arti Singh-Dipak Chauhan's wedding, buries hatchet with Krushna Abhishek; WATCH