Genelia Deshmukh reviews Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi; 'What a journey you take us through'
In the next couple of days, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama TV series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar will make its OTT debut. Read on to know what some B-town stars have to say about it.
Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to release on OTT on May 1. Ahead of the TV show’s drop, the makers hosted a special screening of some of the episodes of the series which was watched by many B-town biggies.
Among them were Genelia Deshmukh and others who took to social media to express their amazement with the upcoming magnum opus. Read on!
Genelia Deshmukh, Esha Deol, Tanishaa Mukerji review Heeramandi
After watching some of the early episodes of the period drama television series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, Genelia Deshmukh took to Instagram stories and heaped praises on Sanjay Leela Bhansali for creating such a masterpiece.
Sharing the picture with the filmmaker from the special screening event, she penned, “Just saw 2 episodes of Heeramandi, and it has me craving for more. What a world, what a journey you take us through, Sanjay Sir. Mesmerized as always. Loved, loved, loved the entire cast, and what a super effort by the crew too. Netflix, this is truly special.”
In her following post, she also gave a shoutout to Fardeen Khan who is returning to the silver screen after a long hiatus.
Next up was actress Esha Deol who called the show ‘spectacular.’ While she showered hearts on Bhansali, the actress also gave a warm welcome to Fardeen Khan who will be seen as Wali Mohammed in the series.
Actress and public figure Tanishaa Mukerji also had a blast watching the show on the big screen as the star-studded screening. Soon after, she shared multiple images from the event of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Captioning the photo album, she penned, “What an evening with #heeramandi ! An absolute must watch on Netflix!”
More about Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus is touted as the biggest and most ambitious project of the year. With a stellar cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Farida Jalal, Taha Shah, Fardeen Khan, Adhyayan Suman, Shekhar Suman, and others, the anticipation is on an all-time high. The series will be released on Netflix.
