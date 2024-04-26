Dermot Mulroney Figures Out Why He Couldn’t Work For A Year After Release Of My Best Friend’s Wedding Alongside Julia Roberts

Dermot Mulroney reveals that he knows the reason behind not getting work after the release of My Best Friend’s Wedding. In his conversation with the New York Times after a hit rom-com, Anyone But You, Mulroney shared that he was sitting with no work for a year after acting in the iconic film alongside Julia Roberts and Cameron Diaz.

The Hollywood star, who thought that the path to more films would be easy, instead had to wait a year before appearing on the big screen again, and he blames the poster of the film.

Dermot Mulroney’s reason for not getting work after 1997 film

Speaking to the media outlet, The Wedding Date actor revealed that he figured out that it was the poster of the movie, which was why he could not find any work in the industry for a year. Mulroney claimed, "I was sitting there, ready for the gift with purchase that was supposed to come along with being in a popular movie, and instead, I probably didn't work for a year.”

He added, "I chalked it up to me being so tiny on the poster, the little guy on the cake. I thought, 'Gosh, you guys, if you'd made me a little bigger, maybe I could have gotten a job.'"

The stars of My Best Friend’s Wedding rose to fame after the success of the film, and soon enough, the movie was categorized as a cult classic. The story follows a girl who is in love with her best friend, but it is too late to confess, as her best friend is set to marry another girl he is in love with.

What advice did Mulroney give to Glen Powell on the set of Anyone But You?

Dermot Mulroney starred in the latest rom-com, Anyone But You, where he portrayed the character of Sydney Sweeney’s father. Speaking of the advice he served to his co-star, Glen Powell, the actor revealed, "I didn't want him to do what I did, which was minimize how important something is that might feel a little light or a little fluff when you’re doing it.”

About the piece of advice he shared with Powell, Mulroney said, "'What these movies mean to people,' I told Glen, 'will last for decades.' It will last until after you're gone in a way that maybe the other cool stuff he’s doing won't. It has a different kind of absorption."

Anyone But You is available to stream on Netflix.

