What's stopping Govinda's comeback? Anees Bazmee says many filmmakers still want to work with him

Govinda, celebrated as one of the quintessential actors of the 90s, has remained absent from the silver screen for more than five years. His last appearance was in the 2019 film Rangeela Raja. Anees Bazmee, a longstanding collaborator who penned scripts for Govinda's iconic films such as Aankhen, Shola Aur Shabnam, Deewana Mastana, and Raja Babu, recently expressed the sentiment shared by numerous directors eagerly anticipating the opportunity to collaborate with Govinda once again.

Anees Bazmee says many filmmakers still want to work with Govinda

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Anees Bazmee praised Govinda as the best in comedy and a fantastic actor. Bazmee mentioned their successful collaborations on many hit films like Aankhen, Shola Aur Shabnam, and Deewana Mastana. He highlighted Govinda's unmatched comic timing and magic, particularly praising his performance in Raja Babu. Bazmee expressed his personal belief that Govinda is indeed a great actor.