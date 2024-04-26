What's stopping Govinda's comeback? Anees Bazmee says many filmmakers still want to work with him
Anees Bazmee lauded Govinda as the king of comedy and highlighted that numerous filmmakers are eager to collaborate with him. Read on for more details.
Govinda, celebrated as one of the quintessential actors of the 90s, has remained absent from the silver screen for more than five years. His last appearance was in the 2019 film Rangeela Raja. Anees Bazmee, a longstanding collaborator who penned scripts for Govinda's iconic films such as Aankhen, Shola Aur Shabnam, Deewana Mastana, and Raja Babu, recently expressed the sentiment shared by numerous directors eagerly anticipating the opportunity to collaborate with Govinda once again.
Anees Bazmee says many filmmakers still want to work with Govinda
In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Anees Bazmee praised Govinda as the best in comedy and a fantastic actor. Bazmee mentioned their successful collaborations on many hit films like Aankhen, Shola Aur Shabnam, and Deewana Mastana. He highlighted Govinda's unmatched comic timing and magic, particularly praising his performance in Raja Babu. Bazmee expressed his personal belief that Govinda is indeed a great actor.
Regarding what's holding back Govinda's much-anticipated comeback, Anees Bazmee noted , "Not only me, there are many others who too want to work with him. And the day I get an opportunity to do so, when I feel that yes this is the particular film, the particular role that Govinda ji should do, then of course, I’ll be happy to approach him. We share such a long-standing association that I know if there is something perfectly written for him, and if he does it, it will be great. He will totally elevate that character."