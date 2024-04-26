Taylor Swift And Gigi Hadid's Friendship Timeline: How Did They Become Friends After Dating Joe Jonas

Pop singer and songwriter Taylor Swift’s girl squad has time and again given us friendship goals especially her bonding with her ex’s ex, model and television personality Gigi Hadid. Both of them dated actor and singer Joe Jonas at different points in time.

While Swift dated Jonas for a brief period in 2009 when the Love Story singer joined the Jonas Brothers on some of the concerts during their Burnin' Up Tour, Hadid dated Jonas for several months in 2015. So when did Swift and Hadid start hanging out and stay through each other’s thick and thin? Was it before both of them dated Jonas or after? Check out the details below.

2014: Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid At Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Swift and Hadid were spotted together for the first time in March 2014 at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, accompanied by Ireland Baldwin and Jaime King and there was no looking back. However, it's unclear exactly when and how they met.

2015: From Hiking In L.A. And Stepping Out Together In N.Y.C. To Appearing In Music Videos And Tours: Taylor Swift And Gigi Hadid’s Friendship

On May 10, both of them were spotted hiking a hill in Los Angeles and a few days later on May 18, Gigi appeared in Swift's Bad Blood music video along with several other celebrities.

Later in May, they were seen hanging out together in New York City and on May 30, Hadid appeared on stage with Swift at a concert in Detriot during her 1989 World Tour.

In July of the same year, Hadid was seen attending Swift’s annual Fourth of July party and a month later the former was seen supporting her friend at the 2015 VMAs.

2016: Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid Enjoy Girls Night Watching Grease Live!

The highlight of the year of their friendship was when, in March, Hadid took to social media to share glimpses of her cozy night out with Swift that they spent singing and watching Grease Live! “We're also performing Grease Live in the living room,” wrote Hadid as the caption to the video where both were seen singing.

Originally broadcast by Fox, Grease Live! is a television special directed by Marc Platt featuring a cameo appearance by Jonas’s band DNCE.

Once again, as the ritual continued, Hadid was seen posing alongside another member of their girl squad, Delevigne, on Swift’s annual Fourth of July celebration.

Later, in September of that year, Swift was spotted hanging out at a dinner with Hadid and her then-boyfriend, singer Zayn Malik, in New York City. And, in November, Hadid spoke about Swift’s low-key Halloween party at an interview with Today. "I had a really, really intense costume planned, and then I was like, 'Maybe I'll save it,' I found a Cub Scouts shirt in Japan at a vintage store. I made a costume out of it!” said Hadid.

2017: Taylor Swift And Gigi Hadid Spoke About Their Friendship

In a Harper's Bazaar interview in May, both Swift and Hadid spoke about their bond. The Tortured Poets Department singer showered praises on hadid and said, “As a friend, Gigi is one of the first people I go to for advice. She has this incredible ability to see all sides of a situation and simplify it for you, to see the complexity of people. Gigi's #1 rule is to treat people the way she'd want to be treated, so she's on time (or early) to work, says hello to everyone on set, asks them how they are, and actually listens to their response.”

Hadid revealed that she isn't trying to widen her social circle given her busy schedule. "The time I do have off, it's not even enough to give everyone I love attention. I'm good with (the friends]) I've got," she said.

Hadid also posted a sweet, belated birthday message for Swift on Instagram in December and shared a picture of the two. “a belated wish to an incredible friend, a brilliant mind, a huge heart : HAPPIEST BIRTH[week] my T @taylorswift, you know I love you beyond. You make me so proud ! ❤️✨” she wrote.

2018: Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid Enjoyed Summer, Danced Together At Concerts, And Celebrated New Yera’s Eve

In July, the two were spotted enjoying summer with their Hunt and the Haim sisters. While Swift was touring for her Reputation album, Hadid was seen dancing her heart out at Swift’s concerts.

December saw Swift, Hadid, and a few of their other well-known pals dress up like their childhood idols to welcome the new year.

2019: Gigi Hadid Supported Taylor Swift At VMAs And Defended Her Amid Big Machine Legal Records Battle

Swift was seen hanging out with Hadid and her sister Bella at the 2019 VMAs in August and later in November, she came out in support of Swift when the Big Machine Records were preventing her from performing songs from her old albums. “Scott and Scooter, you know what the right thing to do is 🙏🙏Taylor and her fans deserve to celebrate the music!!” Hadid wrote on social media.

They also celebrated Thanksgiving together that year.

2020: Taylor Swift Gifted a Handmade Blanket To Gigi Hadd’s Daughter Khai

Hadid and Malik welcomed their baby girl Khai in September 2020. And, Auntie Swift, like the perfect best friend, gifted her a pink handmade blanket. Swift also gifted her a stuffed bear made out of her old dresses in February 2021 calling it “Ugly Bear.”

2023: Gigi Hadid Spotted Dancing At Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Last year, Hadid was spotted several times dancing, hugging, and supporting Swift at her popular Eras Tour.

They were also seen hanging out together with Blake Lively and Hiam sisters in New York City amid her Eras tour.

However, the highlight of the year was when Swift reportedly let Hadid and her now rumored boyfriend Bradley Cooper use her Rhode Island house for a peaceful weekend getaway in October. “Taylor is a total romantic and loves playing cupid for her friends,” a source told Mirror.

2024: Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid Went On a Double Date With Their Beaus

Recently, this month, Swift and her beau Travis Kelce went to the luxury beach resort of Carmel-by-the-Sea, California to spend some time together, as per the latter’s mother Donna Kelce. However, rumors have it that the couple was joined by Hadid and Cooper on a double date.

