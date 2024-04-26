Hugh Grant Jokes About Movie Roles Featuring "Weird Orange Creatures"

Thespian Hugh Grant can not seem to get enough of playing the roles of “weird orange creatures.” While speaking to PEOPLE magazine, Grant reflected on his role as Oompa Loompa with Timothee Chalamate in the film Wonka last year, adding his thoughts on the upcoming film Unfrosted, in which he stars as Tony the Tiger.

Hugh Grant on the upcoming film Unfrosted

"These are sort of things that come to me now. Weird orange creatures, but I seem to doing them," says the actor. In one snapshot, he could be seen in a tiger costume. His career has taken an unexpected turn, but he is quite content with his new roles, the upcoming one being the Frosted Flakes mascot. "I am very good at finding reasons to hate my job and I actually enjoyed it. I enjoyed all those people. I thought it was a fun role. It was bloody hot in that costume, but otherwise I enjoyed it," Grant said. The actor is most known for his roles in romantic comedies like Notting Hill and Bridget Jones's Diary.

Unfrosted, helmed by Jerry Seinfeld in his feature directorial debut, is a comedy drama set in 1963, when rivals Kellogg's and Post Cereal compete to create an iconic dish that would revolutionize the face of breakfast. Alongside Grant, the cast is joined by Melissa McCarthy, Sarah Cooper, and Amy Schumer. Grant reveals that it was most fun to work with the cast, and it remained the highlight of production for him. "They're fun between takes and then they're fun during takes," he reveals.

How did Hugh Grant get the role?

While talking to ScreenRant, Grant revealed how he was offered the role in the film. He was offered the role via an agent, and to him it felt like the “dark cousin of Phoenix Buchanan,” a character he played in Paddington 2. He connected with Seinfeld over a Zoom call, detailing the director on his interpretation of the character. "Do you realize I'll be doing it like this?" he asked the director. He then made a video of himself and sent it to Seinfeld, who then gave his nod. The Oompa Loompa star was also asked if he finds a certain joy in playing the role of “disgruntled, ready-to-just-pop at-any-moment kind of guy.”

“I specialize, now, in furious little men. He's a disappointed man. The Oompa Loompa in Wonka is a furious little man. This, Thurl Ravenscroft (the actor who has been cast to play Tony the tiger) is pretty angry. There's a common thread, now. I'm [not] livid in real life, but I fake it for the cinema,” he told ScreenRant.

Unfrosted releases on May 3, 2024.

