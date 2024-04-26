Shahid Kapoor's Jersey co-star Mrunal Thakur recalls initial awkwardness with actor; 'I would forget my lines'

Mrunal Thakur's admiration for Shahid Kapoor is well-known. A professed fan of his work, especially in the beloved film Jab We Met, she recently opened up about her experience collaborating with him in their 2022 movie Jersey.

Mrunal Thakur recalls complimenting Shahid Kapoor's smile when they first met

Mrunal Thakur's fan-girl status was hilariously evident during filming. "The day I was supposed to meet Shahid Kapoor for a script reading, I got the address wrong and ended up late" She confessed in a recent interview with Humans of Bombay. "When I finally met him, I blurted out, ‘Your smile in real life is exactly like it is on screen!"

The initial awkwardness persisted. "During the shoot of Jersey, there were moments when I would forget my lines because I was so overwhelmed being on set with Shahid Kapoor. "

Mrunal acknowledged that although Shahid was an excellent co-star, she initially experienced some awkwardness. She tends to feel intimidated when working with individuals whom she has admired on screen.

Mrunal Thakur on feeling vulnerable

In the same coversation, Thakur shared that even though people pretend that everything is right on the internet, it is actually not in real life. She shared that there were days when she didn't want to wake up or get out of bed, but she did.

The actress noticed that a lot of individuals on social media appear to be on vacation, showcasing their finest photos. However, she pondered whether this display truly reflects their enjoyment of the moment. The actress confessed that she doesn't appear at her best while eating or lounging at the beach, often finding herself covered in sand and mud. Further in the interview, Thakur spoke about being trolled for her pear-shaped body.

The actress shared, “I’m going to change that beauty standard by flaunting my curves. Earlier I was so afraid of wearing anything body-hugging. But now, I’m like, ‘Body-hugging? Bring it on. And crop tops? Bring it on. Why do we need Kardashians to set beauty standards? Every Indian woman walking on the streets, they’re so curvaceous, they’re so beautiful.”

Mrunal will be next seen in Pooja Meri Jaan.