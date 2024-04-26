'Best Light Bulb Ever': Kevin Hart Reveals How Meaningful Chat With Wanda Sykes Helped Him During Past Homophobic Joke Controversy

Kevin Hart revealed what Wanda Sykes told him during his homophobic controversy. The comedian revealed how Sykes's advice stuck around with him during the difficult time.

Hart recalled the incident while calling Wanda ​​"the best light bulb ever." He also disclosed that it was the actress who put everything into perspective for him.

Wanda Syke's advice to Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart was at the center of controversy when he was held accountable for homophobic jokes he made in the past. According to the comedian, actress Wanda Sykes played an integral role in making him understand what he was wrong. "Wanda Sykes said, 'There's people that are being hurt today because of comments like the ones that you made then,” Hart explained. “And there's people that were saying it's okay to make those comments today based off of what you did then,' " he continued.

Hart explained how Wanda "presented" the situation to him in a way that he couldn't ignore it anymore. He added, "So in those moments of despair, great understanding and education can come out of it if you're given the opportunity."

Kevin Hart’s controversy

Kevin Kart was immediately swept into controversy after he made a few comments targeting the LQBTQ community. One of those instances included Hart's performance in his 2010 comedy special Seriously Funny. “One of my biggest fears is my son growing up and being gay. That’s a fear,” Hart joked. “Keep in mind, I’m not homophobic. Be happy. Do what you want to do. But me, as a heterosexual male, if I can prevent my son from being gay, I will,” he added.

In 2018, the comedian stepped down from being the host at the Academy Awards as a consequence of the controversial jokes. When the Academy Awards urged him to apologize, he denied it but ended up writing a heartfelt apology on X (formerly known as Twitter).

" I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past,” the actor wrote. He added how he was “evolving” and how he always will. "My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again," he concluded.

In an interview with WSJ magazine, the actor spoke about taking a step back and getting educated about things. He admitted that it was “necessary and needed” for him to do so.

Kevin Hart recently received the Mark Twain Award for American Humor. The award ceremony was held in Washington D.C.

