EXCLUSIVE: Designer Monisha Jaising feels brides forget THIS while picking a trousseau

In an exclusive chat, ace bridal designer Monisha Jaising tells us about the bridal trends to watch out for, how the pandemic affected fashion, etc.

If there is one designer who can easily make the switch from floral to fun, it is Monisha Jaising. Known for her grand bridal wear, celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, , Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor Khan, , and more have dazzled in her creations on multiple occasions.

From bold and clean-cut silhouettes to flowy fabrics, the designer has mastered it all!

In a tete-a-tete with Pinkvilla, Monisha spills beans on the latest bridal trends, what not to forget while packing a trousseau, fashion post the pandemic and more. Read on!

What inspires you? How do you ensure your designs are always fresh?

Inspiration to me comes from just about everything - people especially the youth, nature, history, art & architecture, science, lifestyle, war, pandemics etc.

For a wedding trousseau, what are some essentials you think most people forget about?

People tend to forget the basics ! What is a trousseau - it’s an ensemble of different outfits which the just married bride can wear for different occasions – this does not only mean glamourous outfits for the various festivities & events but also basic classic outfits that she can wear repeatedly for a long period of time such as kurtis, blazers, shawls, scarves, handbags etc etc

What makes the Monisha Jaising bride different from every other?

The MJ bride is always looking for something special, well cut, contemporary & edgy yet always keeping Indian culture & tradition in mind. I have always created for the young & modern woman who is comfortable in her own skin and is not looking for external validation.

What is your favourite thing about weddings?

Colour – Indian weddings unlike any other cultural weddings in the world are a feast to the eye almost every color on the color palette is experimented with from bright reds and orange tones to pastel rose & mint to dark emerald & navy blues

What should brides keep in mind when picking out an outfit?

Due to the pandemic, weddings have changed completely from the guests list to the bridal attire. Earlier, brides used to go for heavy embroidery lehengas with a lot of jewellery to go with it. However, now in the given pandemic situation, weddings have become closed door with limited number of family and friends. Functional & comfortable clothing is the new essential for every bride for eg: lehengas & evening gowns with pockets to keep their stuff handy like mask, sanitiser, etc. Fabrics that are breathable, Each fabric performs differently and there hasn’t been extensive work done on the current strain of coronavirus and its relationship to soft surfaces such as textiles. What we do know is that there are certain textiles that are naturally antibacterial, such as wool, cashmere and silk,”

What is the bridal trend people need to watch out for? Has the pandemic changed bridal wear?

The Pandemic is bought about the return of the traditional” Ghunghat” This will be a huge come back trend in all weddings post Covid not only is it traditional to our culture but at the same time works like a mask to keep you safe

What are your thoughts on brands changing the face of fashion by not participating in fashion weeks?

Many brands will opt for virtual shows because fashion show works as a communication tool. The industry is adapting to the new change and being more flexible.

What does your work from home outfit look like?

I tend to be partial to athleisure , purely because it’s comfortable yet stylish.Track suits,Track pants, sweatshirts, hoodies, Polo Tees and relaxed T-shirts are wardrobe essential for most of us while we are working from home.

How would you describe your aesthetics?

We do not look at fashion purely as a brand but try and create garments that have high fashion quotient yet is wearable. The finest and luxe fabrics are used in every garment to bring out an amalgamation of intricate techniques and uniquely draped silhouettes is what makes us stand out.

Is there a trend you hate?

Too grungy can look wrong early 90s had this extreme grungy look for a couple of years... never could relate to it

A fashion icon who has influenced you and your style over the years?

Bridget Bardot & her French Riviera style

How would you describe your personal style?

For over 30 years, I have created and launched number of collections. I always ensure my garments are the perfect fit and are super comfortable & easy for anyone who is wearing it.

What is the one fashion trend you can't get enough of?

Fashion is evolving with every season. Kurtis and sarees with a contemporary twist are always comfortable and go to trend for me.

