EXCLUSIVE: Saaksha & Kinni open up on how COVID 19 hit their label, coping with few sales, strategising & more

The designer duo who have scaled multiple heights and are popular among young celebrities in both the Bollywood and South Industries, reveal more about fashion and the changes that the industry ought to see during the pandemic.

, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and more have one thing in common. They seem to have a certain fondness for the outfits created by Saaksha and Kinni. Kiara picked a simple ethnic dress by the designer duo who only launched their label in 2016, to celebrate her lockdown birthday in. Popular South stars, Samantha Akkineni and Pooja Hegde also picked out indo-western outfits by the designers for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at home recently.

In a tete-a-tete with the two designers, who describe their journey as a constant uphill, Saaksha and Kinni talk about their comfortable yet trendy outfits, trends, and some of the struggles they are facing despite making it to the top.

How would you describe your aesthetics?

Saaksha - My aesthetic is functional, comfortable and fun. I like clothes that I can move freely in but also can translate from brunch to evening.

Kinni - My aesthetic is more masculine, oversized and muted in colour tone.

What is your favourite thing about fashion?

Fashion is a great way to express yourself. You can say a lot without actually speaking. Fashion can evoke confidence and strength.

Do you have creative differences when working together? How to get past them?

Generally, we don’t have many creative differences, we luckily are on the same page when it comes to most things. If we ever do, it is minute details like a shoulder strap or length of a garment. During those times, we discuss our viewpoints and whoever we feel makes more sense commercially and aesthetically, we go with.

You started your label only in 2016 and have already scaled multiple heights. How would you describe your journey in one word?

Uphill! We have a long way to go to become creatively satisfied. There are many goals to be achieved and lessons to be learnt!

Tell us about the highest and lowest point that enabled you to get where you are today

The highest point was getting selected to showcase as part of the Lakme Fashion Week Gen Next programme. It became a pivotal point in our careers as it was such a huge platform. It catapulted us at the time and gave us an immense amount of knowledge into this field.

The lowest point has been the last six months - figuring out how to survive in a new reality, coping with fewer sales and strategising the seasons to come.

In the competitive fashion industry, how do you manage to stay relevant?

It is important to stay true to your aesthetic and your style. The only way to stay relevant is to not give in to fast fashion and ever-changing trends, but continue to produce classic and timeless pieces that have an abundance of creativity and freshness.

How would you describe your personal style?

Our personal style involves a lot of layering, mixing of proportions and minimal accessories. We like to let our clothes do all the talking.

What is the one fashion trend you can't get enough of?

Oversizing - we both love oversized tees, jackets and kurtas. They offer androgyny, comfort, and a certain quirkiness.

A fashion icon/icons who has influenced you and your style over the years?

Iris Apfel - she is timeless, quirky and effervescent.

Victoria Beckham for her chic separates and classic silhouettes

One fashion trend you never want to see again

Shoulder pads - they are outdated, unnecessary and unnatural!

Some of the leading ladies in Bollywood have worn your creations and looked spectacular. Do you have a favourite look on any one of them?

A personal favourite is the hand micro pleated cotton silk & organza kurta worn by . It is an ikat print and shows how such a beautiful timeless traditional Indian print can be celebrated and worn in a very contemporary modern way.

One actress you would love to play dress-up with in the future?

We would love to play dress-up with Helena Bonham Carter - she is wild, plays with prints and is not afraid to experiment!

What does your work from home outfit look like?

Typically a printed collared satin shirt paired with jog pants! Suitable for zoom calls but comfortable to lounge in!

What according to you is the future of fashion? What are the changes you and others will need to or have implemented to get you through the pandemic?

We think it is important for brands to become season less - people don’t have the throwaway cash they used to and it's important to cater to the client who wants a timeless, classic piece rather than just opt for fast fashion. It will also be important to become more ethically conscious - use sustainable materials, avoid plastics, and limit the number of pieces per collection to avoid contributing greatly to landfill sites.

