Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022: 8 Best Blushes to Add a Rosy Tint to Your Cheeks

Makeup without blush feels bland and blank. It is that rosy tint on the cheeks that adds life to your makeup and gives a warm glow. This beauty product has evolved over the years and is now available in a variety of brighter and bolder colors. However, we are always a sucker for the classic corals and rosy pink blushes. Here, we bring to you the 8 best blushes from Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 at discounted prices. Never feel guilty to splurge on branded blushes as they are the game-changers of your makeup! So get your cards out and shop with us now. Top 8 Blushes at Slashed Prices From Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022

1. NYX Stick Blush, SB05 Tea Rose NYX Stick Blush is a creamy and highly pigmented formula that is suitable for all skin types. The buildable formula allows you to control the intensity of the color on your face. Also, the compact design of the tube makes it easy to carry around, making it a travel-friendly makeup must-have. This long-lasting and easy-to-blend pink blush is also available in 7 other rich shades. It is non-sticky and provides a dewy glow finish.

Price: Rs 4499 Deal: Rs 2577 Buy Now 2. Maybelline New York Fit Me Blush- Pink 25 Next up, we have another pink-colored blush. This is a powder blush that offers light coverage, a soft texture and is long-lasting. It gives your face a natural flush of color and can also be used on the chin, nose and cheekbones to define them. Maybelline New York Fit Me Blush blends seamlessly and provides you with a radiant glow. It can also be worn alone or as the last step of your routine to take your glam look a notch higher. The true-to-tone color suits all skin types and complexions.

Price: Rs 440 Deal: Rs 329 Buy Now 3. SUGAR Cosmetics Contour De Force Mini Blush- Coral Climax Contour De Force Mini Blush from SUGAR Cosmetics is vegan, cruelty-free, and one of the best blushes available in the market. This powder blush provides light coverage and a matte finish. It is lightweight and glides easily on the skin with a heavenly flush of color. The dermatologically-tested formula is safe on all skin types and offers a vivid and rich pigment that is long-lasting and buildable. The mini-size packaging of the product also makes it travel-friendly.

Price: Rs 349 Deal: Rs 314 Buy Now 4. Makeup Revolution London Blusher Reloaded- Ballerina This ravishing pink-colored powder blush is a vegan, cruelty-free and fragrance-free number that adds a rich pop of color with a velvety finish. It suits all skin tones from medium to dark and the finely milled powder is safe to use on all skin types. The long-lasting formula makes sure to keep your makeup fresh and glowing throughout the day. It blends well with other beauty products without creating a cakey or sticky feel.

Price: Rs 550 Deal: Rs 440 Buy Now 5. Kiro Glow-On Blush Duo- Classic Coral & Perfect Pink Offering 2 different shades in one compact box, Kiro Glow-On Blush Duo is one of our favorite steals from the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Infused with calendula oil, rosehip oil and rosa canina fruit extract, this vegan formulation is non-toxic and skin-friendly. While the presence of calendula oil ensures reduced skin discomfort and a soothing texture, the rosehip oil moisturizes and improves radiance. It provides a shimmery finish and is a must-have beauty tool for your party-ready glam looks.

Price: Rs 900 Deal: Rs 540 Buy Now 6. Swiss Beauty Professional Blusher- Baby Pink If you are looking for a pink blush that stays put throughout the day, provides rich color and a shimmery effect, here’s the one! Swiss Beauty’s Professional Blusher is a non-greasy, blendable, light-coverage formula that glides on easily and feels light on the skin. It also features oil-control benefits that makes it suitable for acne-prone skin types too. It will spruce up your makeup look with a glamorous glow and shimmery sheen. You can also use this as an eyeshadow.

Price: Rs 299 Deal: Rs 224 Buy Now 7. Faces Canada Berry Blush- Hop To The Beach This Hop To The Beach shade powder blush from Faces Canada is enriched with the goodness of vitamins A, vitamin C and E. Its nourishing formula is made from goji berry extracts which have moisturizing and anti-aging benefits. This highly-pigmented light-coverage blush is super blendable and has a buildable formula which is long-lasting. With oil-absorbing properties, this vegan product offers a luminous matte finish that perfectly suits all skin tones.

Price: Rs 349 Deal: Rs 297 Buy Now 8. COSLUXE O.TWO.O Velvet Liquid Blush, 03-Rose Bengal So far we have seen stick and powder blushes. Here is a liquid blush formula that may feel a little sticky initially but soon blends well with your makeup to give a semi-matte shimmery finish. This silky and lightweight blush gives your face a healthy glow and natural color. It features a high-saturation long-lasting formula that is perfect for all-day wear. It also improves the radiance of your skin and evens out skin tone.

Price: Rs 995 Deal: Rs 545 Buy Now And that’s the end of our best 8 blushes roundup. These snazzy beauty products from popular brands are irresistible picks for any makeup enthusiast. These professional grade blushes are also beginner-friendly as they can be applied effortlessly. Grab them right away from the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale to avail the discount and free delivery options. Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

