Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: 7 Best Hair Masks that Provide an Extra Dose of Nourishment

Bid a brief goodbye to split ends, hair breakage, and scalp itchiness with the best hair masks in town. These masks will surely improve the health of your hair like magic. After all, hair masks are not just additional hair care products, they are a necessity. Smooth texture, added volume, and luminous shine is what hair masks surprise you with. So are you ready to undergo a 360-degree hair transformation? Scroll down and seize the ultimate hair masks from Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2022. The slashed prices and exceptional deals are going to cut down your bills this festive season. 7 Best Hair Masks to Restore the Lost Glory of Your Mane

1. Pilgrim Argan Oil Hair Mask If you do not like to indulge in harsh hair products then this hair mask is absolutely meant for you. Pilgrim Argan Oil Hair Mask is enriched with the goodness of white lotus and camellia that will make you swoon over your own hair. Are you battling with dry and frizzy hair every day? Stop it for once and all by snagging this hair mask that nourishes, conditions, repairs damaged strands, and smoothens your hair to the fullest. From fighting hair fall to adding extra volume, this hair mask is the magical potion you were yearning for.

Price: Rs. 650 Deal Price: Rs. 463 Buy Now 2. L'Oreal Professionnel Metal Dx Shampoo & Hair Mask Just like shampoo and conditioner, shampoo and hair masks too make a great pair to promote healthier hair. And nothing can be as powerful as the L'Oreal Professionnel Metal Dx Shampoo & Hair Mask duo. The shampoo seamlessly cleanses your hair whereas the hair mask is an anti-deposit protector. The sulfate-free and deeply nourishing formula makes this pair a must-have. What’s more? Less hair breakage and long-lasting shine are the two things you will be left with at the end.

Price: Rs. 2,600 Deal Price: Rs. 2,340 Buy Now 3. Just Herbs Ayurvedic Shirolepam Hair & Scalp Treatment Mask Wish to promote hair growth and treat your damaged hair without investing a lump sum amount in salon treatments? Just Herbs Ayurvedic Shirolepam Hair & Scalp Treatment Mask is the boon you are looking for. The paraben and silicone-free formula of the hair mask will regulate and restore your scalp’s pH levels. Grab this ultimate hair treatment mask when on sale and save your hard-earned money just by sitting at home. Brace yourself, as this hair mask will not only strengthen your hair strands but also make your hair feel nicer than ever before.

Price: Rs. 745 Deal Price: Rs. 447 Buy Now 4. Schwarzkopf Professional Spa Essence Hydrating Masque Quench the thirst of your dehydrated hair with this Schwarzkopf Professional Spa Essence Hydrating Masque. This hair mask will leave your hair completely moisturized. It adds volume to your hair. It also plays an active role in strengthening and smoothening it from root to tip. Trust us, this hair mask delivers what it claims. The pure and professional essence loaded in this hair mask penetrates deeper into your hair cortex and thereby repairs your dry hair with the right amount of moisture and nutrients.

Price: Rs. 660 Deal Price: Rs. 561 Buy Now 5. Mamaearth Rice Water Hair Mask Did you know rice is one of the best and most effective superfoods for your hair? It is a rich source of proteins and vitamins that your hair is in utter need for 100 percent nourishment. To add this key ingredient to your hair care routine, bring home Mamaearth Rice Water Hair Mask. It prevents breakage and makes your hair smoother and more manageable. It reduces the presence of split ends, repairs damage, and eliminates frizziness. All credit goes to the three hero ingredients— fermented rice water, milk proteins, and keratin. We tell you, don’t miss adding this hair mask to your cart.

Price: Rs. 599 Deal Price: Rs. 479 Buy Now 6. Plum Avocado Nourishing Hair Mask After rice, avocado is the newly introduced superfood that has managed to grab large eyeballs. Be it on skin or hair, the goodness of avocados cannot be ignored. To add the whopping power of avocado into your haircare routine, seize this Plum Avocado Nourishing Hair Mask. This mask deeply conditions your hair, prevents frizz and extreme dryness, and reduces hair breakage. In addition, it leaves your frizzy, curly, wavy hair, smooth, silky, and shiny. What a perfect way to indulge in a salon-like hair spa treatment at home, isn’t it?

Price: Rs. 675 Deal Price: Rs. 405 Buy Now 7. Wella Professionals Invigo Nutri Enrich Deep Nourishing Mask This hair mask is powerful enough to deeply replenish your hair strands and pave the wave for a healthier scalp. If you wish for hair full of vitality, then Wella Professionals Invigo Nutri Enrich Deep Nourishing Mask is what you need in your haircare regimen. The fruity and musky fragrance of this mask is yet another reason that will refresh your mood. So improve the health of your drab hair without burning a hole in your pocket.