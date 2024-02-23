How to Wear Culottes And Make a Lasting Impression

Culottes are trendy because they are versatile, chic, extremely comfortable, and look flattering on everyone. They are usually described as women's trousers that fall above their ankles. Whether you are new to the world of culottes or already swear by them, there are always tips on how to wear culottes in different ways and take your fashion game up a notch . Keep reading to learn tips on how to style culottes and make heads turn.

How to Wear Culottes And Get a Chic Look

1. White Striped Culottes with a Black Crop Top

Black and white outfits look rocking on everyone. Go for a pair of white striped culottes and team it up with a black crop top and flat shoes. You can also enhance the overall look by wearing earrings, and sunglasses with your favorite bag.

2. Black Culottes with Top And Longline Coat

Who said you cannot slay with culottes during fall or winter? Next time you think about how to wear culottes in the winter season, opt for this style - wear black culottes with a top or a knitted sweater with a longline coat. You can also wear an oversized sweater with culottes. Pull off the look with a pair of black boots.

3. Multi-colored Vertical Striped Culottes with a Baggy Top

Wear black culottes with a white tee or shirt for a classy all-black look. If it's a bit cold outside, you can throw on a black leather jacket to keep yourself warm. Complete the look with white lace-up sneakers and chunky earrings.

5. Black Culottes with Sleeveless White Lace Top

Let's admit it, white lace tops look classy and elegant. Plus, they are highly comfortable to wear. Paired with culottes, they can give you the stunning fashionable look you have desired. Wear a bracelet and make a high ponytail or a puffed bun to slay the day.

6. Culottes with High-neck Top

Yes, crop tops look great on culottes, but don't underestimate the power of long tops. You can tuck them in for a modern look.

7. Black Culottes with Frill Top And Wool Coat

A black frill top with culottes and a wool coat is the perfect outfit for winter. Make things more vogue by wearing sunglasses and sandals.

8. Wear Them with Embellished Tops

Wear culottes with sequin tops and complete the look with high heels, earrings, and a perfect hairstyle. This is one of the best outfits to wear for an evening function.

9. With a Floral Crop Top

Another cool combo is orange culottes with a floral crop top. Make the look more fabulous with funky flip-flops or sneakers.

10. Jumpsuit Style Culottes

Jumpsuits can never go out of style. Try this off-the-shoulder striped jumpsuit and look casual and stylish at the same time.

11. With a Plain Blue Sleeveless Top

Keep things simple and sober during summer by pairing black culottes with a sleeveless blue top. Carry a sling bag with it and wear pencil heel sandals to look gorgeous.

12. With a High Neck Sweater

If you are a beginner to culottes, you should try basic colors like blue or black and pair them up with a high-neck white colored sweater. Simple and effortless.

13. The Classic All-white Look

Make a wow impression by going for an elegant all-white look. Ease yourself into a pair of white culottes and team it up with a white sleeveless crop top. If it's fall, you can wear a jacket and complete the trendy look.

14. With White Long Sleeves Shirt

Are you thinking about how to wear culottes to work? Ditch your jeans and your pair of pants and pair culottes with an inner top. Wear a white long-sleeved shirt with it for an elegant and stylish look.

15. With a Tunic Top

Go ethnic this summer by wearing striped culottes with a tunic top. Throw on a shrug, and wear earrings and sneakers/sandals to complete the look.

16. Gray Culottes with a Round Neck Floral Lace White Top

For a date on sunny days, throw in a pair of gray culottes. Wear them with a round-neck floral lace white top, shoes, and a bag. You are all set to seize the day.

17. With a Bralette Top And Gray Blazer

Maybe it's cold outside, but you want to look fashionable with your favorite pair of culottes. If that's the case with you, then you can wear them with a bralette top and gray blazer. Compliment this outfit with a black belt and high heels boots.

18. With a Fitted Bralette Crop Top

Exude elegance by pairing your white pair of culottes with a white bralette crop top. Carry a small bag with it and complete the look with a pair of high heels and sandals.

19. Pleated Culottes with Plain Top And Printed Shrug

Flaunt your fashionable style by teaming your pleated culottes with a plain crop top and printed shrug. To create a more dramatic look, you can wear leather boots and sunglasses.

20. Black Striped Culottes with a Vest Top

Another cool and comfortable combo outfit is culottes with a vest top. It's simple to carry and looks modish. Wear the outfit with black wedges and make heads turn.

Conclusion

Culottes are indeed trendy but knowing how to wear and flaunt them is important to enact the role of a fashion diva elegantly. Culottes look great with tees, jackets, denim jackets, and blazers, so you can wear them in all seasons without any worries. Take inspiration from the styling tips mentioned above and create a great first impression wherever you go. The extreme comfort they provide makes them a go-to outfit for all occasions. Say yes to culottes and be in trend every day.

