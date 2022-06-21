Amazon Wardrobe Refresh Sale: 7 Casual and stylish fashion pieces to upgrade your wardrobe for the season

There are certain outfits that never really go out of fashion, and as a fashion-lover, we must hold onto them and keep them in our wardrobes. Amazon Wardrobe Refresh Sale brings to you snazzy fashion choices that will convince you to revamp your wardrobe and make a style statement every day. Scroll on to find our curated 7 best casual and stylish fashion pieces that are perfect for the season.

Here are 7 fashion pieces from Amazon Wardrobe Refresh Sale:

1. Polka Print Dress

A snazzy-looking dress that’s perfect for brunch dates and dinner dates and has got a fresh feel is always a must-buy number. This monochromatic asymmetric hemline dress can be teamed with your stilettos to cut a picture-perfect look.

Price: Rs 1399

2. Cotton Fit and Flare Jumpsuit

When we think about travel-friendly looks, jumpsuits are number one! They are easy to wear and assure comfort and style. This casual pastel blue noodle strap jumpsuit will suit all body types and will instantly make you look dapper.

Price: Rs 1400

3. Women's Flared Pants

Flared pants can be a cool pick to win the season with style! This minimalistic pastel green number can be teamed up with a contrasting colour crop top or a white tee shirt that will make your style statement uber cool!

Price: Rs 940

4. Women's Cardigan

This plaid print red ruffle jacket can be a chic choice that can be worn in versatile ways. You can style it over a saree or pair it up with a regular tee or tops for a western touch. This will definitely keep you warm and make you look hot!

Price: Rs 1191

5.Cotton Sweatshirt

Pink is all the rage this season! Monochromatic pink looks are ruling the runways and celebrity red carpets, so it's a shame if you haven’t owned anything bright pink yet! This chic sweater is therefore a must-grab number from the Amazon wardrobe refresh sale!

Price: Rs 999

6. Square Neck Skater Dress

Here’s yet another polka dot skater dress in classic black and white hue channelling retro vibes. This puff sleeve midi dress is a casual wear look that you can ace it to work, party or even to run regular errands at home.

Price: Rs 1079

7. V-Neck Checked Shirt

This western wear front-knot checkered print shirt can be sported to college or parties and is a snazzy pick that oozes youthful glam style. The soft cotton material and flared sleeves make it a seasonless style that you can team it with jeans, skirts or shorts.

Price: Rs 799

Your fashion speaks louder than words. It adds charisma and class to your demeanour with minimal effort. These fashion pieces are available at great discounted prices on the ongoing Amazon Wardrobe Refresh Sale. So what are you waiting for? Add them to your shopping cart right away!

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

