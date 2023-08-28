10 Remarkable Benefits of Black Garlic And Its Side Effects

The kitchen of a house is often considered the best medicine shop. Ingredients in your pantry and spice shelf can often cure many diseases. Black garlic is one such spice that has gained popularity of late. Most people may not have heard of it or leave it untouched at the supermarket. However, there are numerous benefits of black garlic that are explained in detail in the article. This spice saw the light of day in 2004 when a Korean inventor, Scott Kim, patented it. Japanese and Korean cultures have used various forms of fermented garlic and other foods for centuries, as fermented food is good for the gut and immunity ( 1 ), ( 2 ). While it initially enjoyed a brief stint as a dietary supplement, black garlic soon became a favorite among top chefs worldwide. Learn more about black garlic, its nutrient value, benefits, and side effects.

What Is Black Garlic?

Black garlic is a variety of aged garlic that undergoes long-term fermentation through heat. In this process, whole garlic bulbs are kept at a low temperature and high humidity for an extended period, usually around three to four weeks. With time, the garlic cloves turn black and gain a unique taste and texture ( 3 ).

During fermentation, garlic undergoes specific chemical reactions. These reactions are called the Maillard reaction ( 3 ). It leads to the formation of a dark-colored pigment and other compounds that contribute to black garlic's distinct flavor and aroma.

Black garlic has a savory and sweet taste. You can also find hints of molasses, balsamic vinegar, and tamarind. Experts describe the flavor as complex, earthy, and slightly tangy. The texture of black garlic is sticky yet soft, almost like a dried fruit ( 3 ).

In addition to its unique taste, the health benefits of black garlic are numerous. It could also have higher antioxidant levels compared to fresh garlic. Black garlic also contains certain compounds that have anti-inflammatory activities and immune-boosting properties.

Black garlic is used in various culinary applications. You can snack on it and incorporate it into various dishes. You can also make sauces, marinades, or dressings from black garlic. Some people even like soups and stir-fries made with black garlic. Its distinct flavor profile adds depth and richness to recipes. It has gained popularity among chefs and food enthusiasts in recent years. The list of benefits of back garlic makes it an important part of today’s diet.

Black Garlic's Nutritional Value

Black garlic is relatively low in calories but contains various nutrients. Here is a general overview of the approximate nutrition value of black garlic per 100 grams:

Calories: Around 150–170 calories

Carbohydrates: Approximately 35–40 grams

Protein: Around 7-9 grams

Fat: Less than 1 gram

Fiber: Around 5–6 grams

The nutritional benefits of black garlic will make it a staple in your kitchen. Black garlic also contains essential vitamins and minerals, including:

Vitamin C: Black garlic retains some vitamin C content from the original garlic, though the levels may be lower due to fermentation.

Vitamin B6: Black garlic contains a modest amount of vitamin B6. This micronutrient is essential for brain development and function. It also promotes the synthesis of neurotransmitters.

Manganese: Black garlic provides some manganese, an essential mineral in various biological processes, including metabolism and bone health.

You must note that the nutritional content of black garlic can differ depending on the fermentation process it undergoes. It also depends on the original garlic bulb used for the process. Additionally, black garlic is often consumed in smaller quantities than fresh garlic due to its concentrated flavor and texture ( 4 ).

Top 10 Amazing Benefits of Black Garlic

Black garlic is believed to offer several potential health benefits due to its unique composition resulting from the fermentation process. While scientific research on black garlic is still limited, here are ten potential benefits of taking black garlic:

1. Antioxidant Properties

Black garlic contains higher levels of antioxidants than fresh garlic. Antioxidants combine with free radicals and prevent muscle or tissue damage. It helps fight any chronic diseases your body may come up with ( 4 ).

2. Boosts Cardiovascular Health

One of the key benefits of eating black garlic is its support for cardiovascular health by reducing cholesterol levels. Some studies also say that it can improve blood circulation and prevent heart disease. Black garlic maintains cholesterol levels by blocking bad cholesterol (LDL) oxidation ( 4 ).

3. Helps Boost Immunity

The compounds found in black garlic may have immune-boosting properties, helping to strengthen the body's natural defense mechanisms and protect against infections ( 4 ).

4. Anti-inflammatory Effects

Black garlic powder contains certain compounds that may have anti-inflammatory properties. It helps to reduce inflammation in the body. You might also get some relief from the symptoms of inflammatory conditions after regular consumption of black garlic ( 4 ).

5. Boosts Digestive Health

The fermentation process of black garlic produces beneficial bacteria that can support a healthy gut microbiome. It promotes digestion and potentially improves overall digestive health. It is one of the many benefits of fermented black garlic ( 4 ).

6. May Help Prevent Various Cancers

Some studies suggest that black garlic may possess anti-cancer properties. It may inhibit the growth of cancer cells and reduce or eliminate the risk of various types of cancer. It is one of the most remarkable discoveries regarding black garlic, and research is still ongoing ( 4 ).

7. Improves Skin Health

The antioxidant content in black garlic may help protect the skin against damage caused by free radicals and promote a healthy complexion. It is also believed to have potential anti-aging effects ( 4 ).

8. May Help Regulate Diabetes

Some research suggests that black garlic may help manage blood sugar levels in the blood and improve insulin sensitivity. It could benefit individuals with diabetes or those at risk of developing it. However, more studies are needed in this area ( 4 ).

9. Helps Support Weight Management

Black garlic benefits weight loss. It is relatively low in calories and fat while rich in flavor. It can be used as a healthy seasoning alternative to adding taste to dishes without adding excessive calories, potentially supporting weight management efforts ( 4 ).

10. May Help Boost Brain Health

Due to its anti-inflammatory properties, black garlic may also help boost cognition, improve cognition conditions, and prevent neurological disorders ( 4 ).

While black garlic shows promise, it's essential to remember that more research is required to fully understand its potential benefits and the optimal ways to incorporate it into a balanced diet. It's always a good idea to consult with a healthcare professional before significantly changing your diet to utilize the benefits of garlic.

Top 9 Side Effects of Black Garlic to Know About

Black garlic is usually considered safe for consumption, and no known life-threatening conditions are associated with its use. However, as with any food or supplement, individual reactions and sensitivities may vary. Here are some potential side effects that have been reported in cases that already show garlic sensitivity:

1. Allergic Reactions

Although rare, some individuals may be allergic to garlic, including black garlic. People with a garlic allergy can have mild symptoms like sneezing or a rash. Others with severe allergies could also be shocked or have a high fever. If you have a known garlic allergy, avoiding black garlic is best ( 5 ).

2. Potential Blood-thinning Effects

Garlic has mild blood-thinning properties, which may benefit cardiovascular health but could pose a risk for individuals taking anticoagulant medications, blood thinners, or undergoing surgery. It's important to discuss the use of black garlic with your healthcare provider if you are on blood-thinning medication. You must also take a second opinion if you are about to have surgery soon ( 6 ).

3. Overpowering Odor And Taste

Even though there are various benefits of black garlic, it still has an aftertaste. Black garlic has a strong and distinct odor that some individuals may find unpleasant. It can also leave a lingering taste in the mouth. It is not a health concern but may affect personal preferences ( 7 ).

4. Drug Interactions

Garlic, including black garlic, may interact with certain medications, such as HIV/AIDS medications, medications metabolized by the liver, and certain antiplatelet or anticoagulant drugs. If you are on any medications, it's essential to keep your healthcare provider confident and determine if there may be any potential interactions ( 5 ).

5. Discomfort During Pregnancy

The information on the safety of black garlic during pregnancy and breastfeeding is limited. It's best to err on the side of caution and avoid excessive consumption or use of black garlic during these periods. Consultation with a healthcare professional is advised before consuming garlic during pregnancy ( 8 ).

6. Gastrointestinal Discomfort

Some people may experience gastrointestinal issues such as stomach upset, bloating, gas, or diarrhea when consuming black garlic. These symptoms are typically mild and transient. You may need to alter the black garlic dosage or stop it altogether ( 9 ).

7. Breath And Body Odor

The consumption of black garlic may lead to a distinct smell on the breath and body. It is a temporary effect that can be mitigated through oral and personal hygiene practices.

8. Hypotension (Low Blood Pressure)

Some properties of black garlic and normal garlic may have a mild blood pressure-lowering effect. People with low blood pressure or on medications for hypertension should avoid it. You must monitor your blood pressure and consult a healthcare professional if you take black garlic. Your blood pressure could fall to dangerously low levels without warning ( 6 ).

9. Potential Digestive Enzyme Inhibition

Some studies have suggested that black garlic may inhibit certain digestive enzymes. While this may benefit certain conditions, individuals with specific digestive disorders or enzyme deficiencies should use black garlic with caution and consult a healthcare provider ( 9 ).

Conclusion

This new product could be revolutionary for the food and medical industries. The benefits of black garlic are many, and most focus on curing diseases. This spice is high in vitamin C and manganese, making it an excellent nutrient supplement. The product's taste is not sharp, unlike its non-fermented sibling, so you can eat it raw. When you are looking for a new ingredient to add a mix of sweet and salty flavors to your food, go for black garlic. While it has many benefits, you must watch out for the side effects black garlic can have on the body. Overconsumption should not be followed for any meal or ingredient. The sharpness of the black garlic can damage the gut and lower blood pressure to dangerously low levels. Consume the product wisely for maximum benefits.

