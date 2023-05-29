15 Essential Mulberry Benefits That You Will Love to Learn

You may recall childhood tales of mulberry trees - the Morus Alba - and how silkworms would much on their leaves. Mulberry, the fruit of the tree is equally tasty and is loved across cultures. Mulberry benefits are multifarious and they go well beyond their impressive sweet taste and vibrant color. Let us explore them in detail below.

What is Mulberry?

Though you may have encountered and munched on these globular delights, you may not be aware of what mulberries exactly are. Mulberries are a type of fruit that grows on mulberry trees, which are scientifically known as Morus Alba. They are deciduous trees. Morus Alba are native to several regions including Asia, Africa, and the Americas. Mulberries are known for their sweet and tart flavor, similar to a mixture of grapes and berries.

Mulberries have been known to come in various colors, including black mulberry, red mulberry, and white mulberry. White mulberries are native to China and they have found their uses in Chinese medicine. Typically black and red mulberries are the ones that are consumed commonly; white mulberry is also used for preparing various edible items. The fruits are small, round or elongated in shape, varying in size depending on the species.

Mulberries are more often than not enjoyed fresh, and they can also be used to create various culinary preparations such as jams, jellies, pies, tarts, and sorbets. Furthermore, they are used in cereals like muesli and even to bake bread. They are rich in antioxidants, vitamin C, iron, and dietary fiber ( 1 ). Additionally, they contain resveratrol, which is believed to have various health benefits ( 2 ). Mulberry trees are also cultivated for their leaves, which are the primary food source for silkworms. The silkworms spin their cocoons using the fibers of the mulberry tree's leaves, and these cocoons are used in the production of silk.

It's worth noting that mulberries can stain clothing and surfaces due to their vibrant pigments, so handling them with care is recommended.

Why is Mulberry So Effective?

Now that we have covered the “what”, let’s look at the technicalities that highlight mulberry benefits.

Abundance of antioxidants: Mulberries boast an impressive array of powerful antioxidants and impossible nutrients ( 2 ). These powerful compounds combat harmful free radicals, which are associated with cellular damage and chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular ailments, and neurodegenerative disorders ( 3 ). Research has indicated that the antioxidant profile of mulberries surpasses that of many other fruits, making them a vital weapon in the fight against oxidative stress ( 4 ).

Disease-fighting potential: The antioxidant activity of mulberries extends beyond mere protection against free radicals. Studies have linked mulberry consumption to a reduced risk of chronic ailments. For instance, anthocyanins found in mulberries exhibit anti-inflammatory properties and have been associated with a lowered risk of heart disease, controlling cholesterol levels, improved blood vessel function, and reduced blood pressure ( 5 ). Moreover, the resveratrol content of mulberries has been linked to potential anti-cancer effects, inhibiting the growth of cancer cells and offering a protective shield against certain types of cancers ( 3 ).

Blood-sugar regulation: Mulberries possess a unique property that sets them apart from many other fruits - they are considered to be a low glycemic index (GI) food. This means that they release sugars into the bloodstream slowly, preventing rapid spikes in blood sugar levels. Consequently, mulberries are particularly beneficial for individuals with diabetes or those aiming to manage blood sugar levels effectively. Research suggests that mulberries may enhance insulin sensitivity, potentially reducing the risk of developing type 2 diabetes ( 6 ).

Improved digestive health: Fiber, a key component of a healthy diet, is abundant in mulberries. This dietary fiber aids in digestion, promotes bowel regularity, and supports a healthy gut microbiome. Additionally, fiber helps control appetite, contributing to feelings of fullness and weight management. Mulberries contain both soluble and insoluble fiber, further enhancing their beneficial impact on digestive health ( 1 ).

Vitamin C boost: Mulberries pack a notable punch of vitamin C, a vital nutrient known for its immune-boosting properties ( 2 ). Vitamin C plays a crucial role in supporting the body's defense mechanisms, aiding in wound healing, collagen production, and iron absorption. Regular consumption of mulberries can provide a natural vitamin C source, bolstering the immune system and contributing to overall well-being. This is a major mulberry health benefit.

Nutrient density: Mulberries offer an impressive nutritional profile while remaining relatively low in calories. They are a rich source of iron, a mineral vital for oxygen transport, energy production, and the prevention of anemia ( 7 ). On top of that, mulberries contain notable amounts of potassium, magnesium, and vitamin K, all of which contribute to various aspects of health, such as maintaining healthy blood pressure, bone strength, and blood clotting functions ( 8 ).

Charting Down 15 Mulberry Benefits

1. Antioxidant powerhouse:

Mulberries are a known source of antioxidants, which include anthocyanins, resveratrol, and flavonoids ( 2 ). They have been known to neutralize harmful free radicals and protect against oxidative stress. Oxidative stress can lead to damage to DNA, proteins, and fatty tissues. Additionally, it can cause you to age prematurely ( 9 ). Thus, munching on this great fruit can help you in combating oxidative stress and protect you from myriad health issues.

2. Supports heart health:

Studies suggest that the anthocyanins and resveratrol in mulberries contribute to improved cardiovascular health by reducing inflammation, enhancing blood vessel function, controlling cholesterol levels, and lowering blood pressure ( 10 ). So if you are a patient of heart-related issues and have been suffering from high blood pressure, mulberries are your close friend. However, it is advisable that you reach out to your doctor or to a professional health specialist before starting on anything new and unfamiliar.

3. Cancer-fighting potential:

It is a sad reality in today’s world that annually almost 20 million cancer cases are detected globally, with the mortality rate being around 10 million ( 11 ). Mulberry fruit may provide you some solace in this regard. The resveratrol found in mulberries has been shown to inhibit the growth of cancer cells and reduce the risk of certain types of cancers, including breast, colon, and prostate cancers ( 12 ).

4. Regulates blood sugar:

Diabetes is another common disease that affects millions. Mulberries have a low glycemic index, meaning they release sugars slowly into the bloodstream, helping to regulate blood sugar levels and potentially reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes ( 13 ). This is more prominent in the black varieties and constitutes an important black mulberry benefit.

5. Promotes digestive health:

The fiber content in mulberries aids in maintaining a healthy digestive system, supporting regular bowel movements, and nourishing a diverse gut microbiota ( 1 ). As they claim, you are what you eat and with mulberry consumption, you can safely bet on a healthy digestive tract.

6. Aids weight management:

Any food that satiates hunger or creates an illusion of fullness is your friend in your effort at weight management. And, the high fiber content of mulberries contributes to feelings of fullness, promotes satiety, and thus may potentially assist in weight management.

7. Boosts immunity:

Your ticket to great health and minimal visits to the doctor's chamber is by strengthening your immune system. Mulberries are a natural source of vitamin C, which strengthens the immune system, aids in wound healing, and supports the body's defense against infections ( 2 ).

8. Anti-inflammatory effects:

Mulberries contain anthocyanins and other bioactive compounds. These are known to exhibit anti-inflammatory properties, which reduce inflammation throughout the body and potentially alleviate symptoms of chronic inflammatory conditions ( 14 ).

9. upports eye health:

As we age among other bodily functions, we start experiencing degradation in our vision. The presence of zeaxanthin and lutein, carotenoids found in mulberries, has been associated with a decreased risk of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and cataracts, supporting overall eye health ( 15 ).

10. Bone strength promotion:

You may have suffered from bone strength and have resorted to many an artificial calcium supplements. For a natural remedy, try mulberries. Mulberries contain significant amounts of vitamin K, which plays a crucial role in bone health by assisting in calcium absorption and promoting proper bone formation ( 8 ).

11. Iron-rich nutrient:

Mulberries are a good source of iron, a vital mineral for the production of red blood cells and the prevention of iron deficiency anemia ( 14 ).

12. Cognitive function enhancement:

Studies suggest that the antioxidants and neuroprotective compounds in mulberries may help protect against age-related cognitive decline and improve memory and learning abilities ( 2 ). With a boost from mulberry, you can stay ahead of the curve as you age.

13. Skin health boost:

The antioxidants in mulberries combat free radicals and oxidative stress, contributing to healthier skin by reducing signs of aging, promoting a youthful complexion, and potentially preventing skin conditions such as acne and eczema ( 2 ).

14. Anti-aging properties:

The high content of antioxidants, including resveratrol, in mulberries, may help delay the aging process by protecting cells from damage caused by free radicals and promoting overall cellular health ( 16 ).

15. Nutrient-rich superfood:

Mulberries provide a wide range of essential nutrients, including vitamins A, C, and E, potassium, magnesium, and dietary fiber, making them a nutrient-dense addition to a balanced diet ( 1 ), ( 2 ), ( 8 ).

Conclusion

Mulberry fruit stands as a testament to nature's bounty, combining remarkable taste with a treasure trove of health benefits. Flexible in taste and with its various culinary applications, mulberry benefits range across a long list. From their antioxidant potency and disease-fighting potential to their blood sugar regulation properties and contribution to digestive health, mulberries are a nutritional powerhouse and the benefits of mulberries are vast. The scientific evidence supporting the effectiveness of mulberries continues to unfold, solidifying their status as a vital addition to a healthy diet. So, when you savor the succulent flavors of raw mulberry fruit next time, think not only of its texture and taste but also the plethora of the mulberry health benefits.

Sources:

