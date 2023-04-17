Wondering How to Lose Thigh Fat? Here’s Your Guide to Toning Up.

When fat begins to accumulate in your body, it may lead to deep-rooted personal and physical issues. And when this fat starts building up rapidly in the lower part of your body, it might cause further complications. Fat thighs may impact your confidence levels, affect your metabolism rates, and might look unpleasant (1) . Since you have been wondering how to lose thigh fat, here’s your cue.

Everything You Ought to Know About Fat in Your Thighs

To lose thigh fat it is crucial to understand the science behind it. Research suggests that the onset of childhood obesity, genetic factors, and environmental triggers like smoking or alcohol intake might affect the fat distribution in your body (1) . This accumulation and distribution of fat in the upper and lower parts of your body might cause differing consequences. While the upper body is associated with visceral fat, on the contrary, most of the fat that is found in your thighs is considered to be subcutaneous fat. According to studies, subcutaneous fat includes your gluteal, leg depots, and also adipose tissue between the important muscle groups (1) , (2) .

The representative cells which are found in these adipose tissues are known as adipocytes. Often called the “fat guys,” adipocytes occupy large areas in your body and might have cosmetic effects which you do not desire (2) . When these fat cells begin to accumulate, it might cause adverse effects on your body and overall health. Research states that increased fat in your thighs may become a risk factor for unfavorable glucose and lipid levels (3) . Further, fat thighs might cause a drop in your energy levels due to fluctuating metabolic imbalances (1) , (2) . Hence, to combat these health risks, it is imperative to lose weight from your thighs. By incorporating a few simple exercises and dietary changes in your lifestyle, you may be able to get rid of thigh fat. Ahead, find the ultimate fitness list of thigh-slimming exercises that might help.

10 Simple Exercises to Reduce Fat from Your Thighs

According to studies, exercising regularly may be beneficial for your body as it might lead to improved endurance, better oxygen supply to your muscles, a boost in your stamina, overall fat loss, and more (4) , (5) . However, if your fitness goal is to lose fat from a certain part of your body then allow us to break this to you but there is no spot reduction method (6) .

By including some forms of resistance training like lunges or air cycling, you may be able to lose fat from your thighs (7) . Here are 10 simple and effective exercises for thigh fat that you might try at home.

Advertisement

1. Air Cycling

This is an effective exercise that is considered to be the simplest and best way to lose thigh fat. Air cycling might target your hamstrings, calves, and quadriceps. It may also give you a good burning sensation at the pelvic and knee joints.

Method:

Begin by lying on your back. Ensure that you are facing toward the ceiling.

Once you have taken the formation, raise your legs 90 degrees from the floor.

Start by moving your legs in a way that resembles cycling in the forward direction.

Continue this movement for about one minute and then slowly bring your legs down.

Then, raise your legs to 90 degrees from the floor again and start cycling in the air in a backward direction for one minute.

You may repeat this exercise set five times.

2. The Alphabet Tracing Exercise

The alphabet tracing exercise features easy movements that might reduce thigh fat.

Method:

Start this exercise by lying down on your back.

Once you have laid down, look up and face the ceiling.

Then lift your right leg and begin tracing the alphabet from A to Z.

After you have completed all the letters, slowly keep your right leg down.

Once you are relaxed, repeat the same process with your left leg.

Make sure that you take deep breaths and relax between the leg-switching processes.

3. Lunges

Classic and simple, lunges are a great exercise to reduce thigh fat. It focuses on your calves, buttocks, quadriceps, gluteal, and hamstrings which may help you burn fat from your thighs.

Method:

Stand in a straight manner with your feet hip-width apart.

You may use light weights in each hand for extra impact.

Put your right leg ahead.

Ensure that the left leg is exactly behind and you are in a ‘proposing’ position.

Start to gradually bend down until both your knees are at a 90-degree angle.

Push off on both your legs and then switch.

Repeat this same movement and process with the left leg.

You may do three sets and twelve reps per leg.

4. Leg Raises

Leg raises or leg-up exercise is effective to burn fat from the thighs. This exercise for skinnier thighs targets your entire lower body and also the abdomen.

Advertisement

Method:

Lay down on the floor, look up, and face the ceiling.

Then keep your hands and palms on the sides. They should face the floor.

Make sure you are in a relaxed position before starting.

Begin by slowly raising both your legs at a 30 degrees angle from the ground.

Once your legs are in the air, hold them in the same position for about five seconds.

Gradually bring down your legs to the ground and relax.

You may repeat this process about ten times.

5. The Tabletop Crossover

This is a high-impact workout that might help you to lose fat from your inner and outer thighs. The tabletop crossover is an exercise that utilizes your body weight.

Method:

Start by lying down on your back and facing the ceiling.

Then, start the exercise by lifting your body.

Make sure that you are supporting your body weight with your limbs.

Once you have a table shape formed with your body, lift your right leg.

After your right leg has been pulled up in the air, simultaneously put your left hand forward and try to touch the toes of your right foot.

Repeat this same process and movement for your left leg.

You may practice this exercise for about 20 minutes.

6. Single Leg Squats

The single-leg squats focus and target your lower body areas like the quadriceps, hamstrings, calves, and glutes.

Method:

Start by standing straight with your feet hip-width apart between your legs.

Then begin by lifting your right leg and raising your hands in front of you.

Ensure that your hands are raised at shoulder level with both palms facing down.

After this, begin to bend your left knee and slightly squat down.

You may keep your right calves flexed during this time.

Hold this position for a few seconds.

After that, straighten your legs and slowly stand up.

Repeat the same process for ten reps and then you might switch your legs.

You may do two sets and ten reps of this exercise.

7. Stretching Legs

While this exercise is best known to improve flexibility in your body, it may also help you burn that excess fat in your lower body. It is simple, effective, and easy to do anywhere.

Advertisement

Method:

Stretch and join your legs together as you begin to sit in an upright position.

Then start to move away your legs as far as possible from each other.

In this step, you have to try and touch the toes of your right foot with both hands.

When you are touching your toes, ensure that you breathe in properly and also touch your head to your knees.

Hold this posture for approximately five minutes.

Once you feel the burn, slowly rise and lift your head to return to your position.

Repeat this same process and movement for your left leg.

You may repeat this about ten times.

8. Scissor Kick

Scissor kicks are an effective exercise that works on your buttock muscles and thighs. This powerful movement might help in reducing their size and also tone them.

Method:

For this exercise, you may need a mat for safety.

Begin by laying straight on the mat.

Then, lift your head with the palms of your hands behind your head for support.

Slowly lift your legs. Make sure that they are straight and parallel to each other.

After you have taken the formation, start by moving your legs vertically in the opposite direction. Bring them together and then again move them apart in a vertical manner.

You may repeat this movement about fifteen times with each leg.

9. Back Kicks

You might lose inches off your thighs with this impactful exercise. Back kicks are helpful to strengthen and also tone up your core, legs, and glute.

Method:

Start by getting down on both your hands and legs.

Make sure that your elbows are straight and your toes are pointing toward the wall behind you.

Then, face down and look towards the floor so that your spine is parallel to it.

Begin by kicking your right leg behind you. The kick might be high enough for the soles to be parallel to the ceiling, while the thighs and calves are perpendicular.

Keep continuing this movement for a few seconds.

Slowly bring down the right leg and get back to all fours again.

Repeat this same process and movement with your left leg.

You might repeat this fifteen times with each leg. Also, you may increase the speed and the number of kicks according to your comfort and ability.

10. Leg Press

The leg press is a popular fitness equipment in gyms that might help you to build muscles in your legs. Further, it may also be beneficial in toning your thighs and reducing their size. This exercise essentially targets your hamstrings, calves, quadriceps, hips, and gluteal.

Advertisement

Method:

According to your body goals and ability, adjust the weight in the leg press equipment.

Then, carefully sit on the leg press machine and place your legs on it.

Once you are settled, take a deep breath and relax. This will be your starting formation.

Begin by slowly pushing the leg press so that both your legs are fully extended in the front.

Hold that position for a few seconds, then slowly flex your knees and calves.

Return to the starting position.

You may do two sets and fifteen reps of this exercise.

Dietary Changes to Consider for Losing Thigh Fat

According to research, weight loss management depends on a variety of complex factors which may be tricky to navigate.Some of the factors that determine this are the quantity of calory that you consume everyday, the type of food as well as the timing of eating food. (8). Are you thinking about how to lose weight in your thighs with changes in your diet?

Ahead, we have put together the ultimate list of all the guidelines and diet plan tips that you may consider for reducing your overall weight and also fat thighs.

Keep a Check on Your Calorie Intake

Studies suggest that an integral element that might lead to weight loss and weight loss management is an energy deficit. This deficit is caused when you consume fewer calories and move more. When there is an energy deficit, your body will start making use of the extra fat as a medium of fuel to continue functioning. Hence, as a result, this leads to weight loss and also a reduction in your overall body size (8), (9). But calory consumption for creating a deficit is subjective. Your age, gender and the quality of physical activity that you engage in all determine the required calory consumption.

If you are consuming calories within 1000-1500 calories each day it can be termed as a low-calorie diet. . This might cause a deficit of 500 to 750 calories which is considered ideal for weight loss (8).

Advertisement

Include Proteins in Your Daily Meals

If you are maintaining a high-protein diet, chances are that you will see improvements physically. It helps in greater weight loss, preserves lean mass, and aids in fat mass loss. Also, consuming more protein daily might give a modest satiety effect which may make you feel full. Hence, eventually, this helps you consume fewer calories and gradually lose weight from your thighs and overall body (8), (9), (10).Include protein rich foods in your diet. (11).

Consume More Whole Foods Like Fruits and Vegetables

While exercises for thigh fat are great to speed up the weight loss process, it is also essential to consume foods that are high in nutrition and fiber. Fruits and vegetables have been widely promoted as forms of a healthy diet. Studies suggest that these natural food sources are low in calories and full of fiber which help in combating those evening and midnight hunger pangs (12). As a result, you consume fewer calories while feeling full and nourished from within. Further, another research states that when you increase your intake of vegetables, it might help you in maintaining your weight loss energy efficiently (13).

Conclusion

When the fat starts building up and accumulating in your body, it might lead to a drop in your confidence level and your self-esteem. Fat accumulation in certain areas of your body might look unappealing. Especially when it builds up in your lower body. Don’t worry because there are solutions to achieve those toned, slim legs naturally so that you are not stressed by questions like how to lose thigh fat..

According to research, regular exercise may benefit your body as it might lead to improved endurance, better oxygen supply to your muscles, boost in your stamina, overall fat loss, and more (4), (5). However, there is no spot reduction method to lose fat from a certain area of your body (6). But some forms of resistance training like side leg lunges, leg presses, air cycling, back kicks, and more might help you lose that extra fat in your thighs (7). While these exercises strengthen your core, they also target your lower body areas such as the quadriceps, hamstrings, calves, hips, and glutes. Hence, incorporating these effective yet simple exercises into your daily routine might help you in toning your thighs and legs. Add in a good balanced, healthy diet alongside working-out. This is the key to losing the unnecessary flab that is bogging you down.

Advertisement



Research states, weight loss management depends on a variety of complex factors. These factors may range from the amount of food you eat, what type of food you eat, to the timing of your meals (8). By making certain changes in your daily diet, you may be able to burn that extra fat in your thighs. Keeping a check on your calorie intake for energy deficit, consuming a high-protein diet, and including more fruits and vegetables in your meal might be some ways in which you may burn fat from your overall body and thighs (8), (9), (10), (11), (12), (13). Hence, weight loss and burning fat from your body might be navigated by incorporating exercise into your routine and changing your dietary habits.

Sources:

1. Role of Body Fat Distribution and the Metabolic Complications of Obesity

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2585758/

2. Pathophysiology of subcutaneous fat

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23900155/

3. Low subcutaneous thigh fat is a risk factor for unfavourable glucose and lipid levels, independently of high abdominal fat. The Health ABC Study

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15660262/

4. Effect of Exercise Training on Fat Loss-Energetic Perspectives and the Role of Improved Adipose Tissue Function and Body Fat Distribution

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34630157/

5. Physical Exercise: An Overview of Benefits From Psychological Level to Genetics and Beyond

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8397487/

Advertisement

6. Regional fat changes induced by localized muscle endurance resistance training

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23222084/

7. Resistance training is medicine: effects of strength training on health

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22777332/#:~:text=Ten%20weeks%20of%20resistance%20training,abilities%2C%20and%20self%2Desteem.

8. Optimal Diet Strategies for Weight Loss and Weight Loss Maintenance

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8017325/

9. Fat loss depends on energy deficit only, independently of the method for weight loss

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/18025815/

10. The role of protein in weight loss and maintenance

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25926512/

11. Protein – Which is Best?

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3905294/#:~:text=Proteins%20from%20animal%20sources%20(i.e.,of%20proteins%20from%20these%20sources.

12. Health Benefits of Fruits and Vegetables1

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3649719/

13. Strategies to increase vegetable or reduce energy and fat intake induce weight loss in adults

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19234056/