Nikocado Avocado Weight Loss: Behind the Scene of YouTube Mukbangs

While surfing through social media, you must have come across mukbang videos. Popular for his food-chewing live streams, YouTuber Nikocado Avocado has come into the spotlight for shifting his video content from food-binging to healthy dieting. Nikocado Avocado’s weight loss attempt and journey has come as a surprise to his fans who enjoyed his mukbangs but also showed concerns for his health. Crispy chicken crunches or slurpy saucy noodles, the sensory and tingling mukbang binges never fail to grab attention. However, the intake of an entire menu in one go has inevitable repercussions that Nikocado realized over time, and after several episodes of severe mental breakdowns, he began incorporating positive changes in his life, taking control of his health.

Who is Nikocado Avocado?

I just want someone to look at me the way Nikocado avocado looks at his cheeseburger’s🥰😂 pic.twitter.com/tHF6FoRrBR — Jennifer Martinez (@Renajenjen1364) October 11, 2023

Nicholas Perry, famously known as Nikocado Avocado is an American YouTuber, born, on May 19, 1992, in Ukraine. While he was a child, he was adopted and brought up in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. While trying his luck in the music space, living in New York, Perry met his husband Orlin Home. After dropping the music path, Perry began his YouTube career, sharing content on his vegan lifestyle. In 2016, he stopped filming and supporting veganism, after realizing that his body had adverse effects and stepped into the K-culture world of mukbangs. With his episodes of consuming huge portions of fast food and a touch of drama, Perry gained immense popularity and currently has over 7 million subscribers across a total of four channels.

As mentioned by Nicholas in interviews, he has faced setbacks pertaining to his mental and physical health. From being diagnosed with ADD (Attention Deficit Disorder) and OCD (Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder) in his pre-teen years to facing challenges of obesity with mukbangs and extreme eating trends, Perry stirred concerns among his fans. Soon enough, he went on to lose weight and focus on a healthy lifestyle. Read on to know what unfolded next.

Why Did Nikocado Avocado Gain Weight?

#NikocadoAvocado’s before and after pictures expose the truth about his weight loss 🧐https://t.co/K02h0eICh9 pic.twitter.com/I9N8EI30wV — Sportsmanor (@sports_manor) May 1, 2023

Nicholas’ weight gain can be directly attributed to his enormously gluttonous and fast-food-packed diet. This kind of diet goes hand in hand with the mukbang influencer trend. This genre of videos entails a series of podcasts where a person eats a great quantity of food in front of a camera, while also recording ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response) — chewing, slurping, and unpacking noises. While such episodes garner widespread attention, they usually have adverse effects on the creator’s health. For years, Nicholas consumed fast and junk food for the sake of his channel. The high cholesterol and fat menu with a lack of workouts, made Perry gain weight ( 1 ). These items included Korean noodles, burgers, pizzas, fries, crispy chicken, steaks, and desserts. The range extended to all sorts of international meals too. Before embarking on his weight loss journey, Perry weighed approximately 320 pounds.

How Did Nikocado Avocado Lose Weight Loss?

Warms my heart to see Nikocado Avocado losing weight. I think that a weight loss journey would be the most viewed thing he will have created if he documents it in his format pic.twitter.com/zyDQ1nYxUR — connor pugs (@connorpugs) April 29, 2023

Nicholas pulled an entire 180° after his fans raised concerns for his health. The way he gained immense weight and found himself struggling with daily chores was very alarming and called for action. On March, 23, he posted a vlog on his YouTube, stating that he had lost 89 pounds. Perry did not go overboard with broadcasting his weight loss secrets; however, he mentioned that he did not necessarily count his calories as he does not believe in maintaining a record of everything that he ate throughout the day. His diet comprised fried rice and potatoes. Perry also credited going on walks as a contributing factor in his weight loss. The fans and followers were quick to notice the changes in his body and went on to fully support and cheer him. Most of the time, Nicholas is munching on packed snacks called takis. The fans also noticed how Perry paired his chips with vegan and cholesterol-free dips.

Only after a month of announcing that he is invested in striving for a healthy life, in April, he posted yet another video talking about how he again gained 30 pounds — he was seen crying and sobbing in the video. Fortunately, his audiences kept on motivating him to lose weight and ditch his binging, as he currently weighs 352 pounds. Some of the commenters also went on to praise him for being able to move around freely, since he struggled to even do so.

Here’s How Fans Reacted to Nikocado’s Weight Loss

Even though Nikocado’s plausible weight loss only lasted for a short while, his fans were convinced that Nikocado could achieve success through his continued hard work. His fans noticed Nikocado’s slimmer appearance in his videos and reacted on YouTube and Twitter, cheering on him to get past his setbacks and strive for a healthier life and fit physique.

Warms my heart to see Nikocado Avocado losing weight. I think that a weight loss journey would be the most viewed thing he will have created if he documents it in his format pic.twitter.com/zyDQ1nYxUR — connor pugs (@connorpugs) April 29, 2023

Nikocado Avocado lost 89 lbs and is currently outperforming me in the weight loss department.



cannot accept this — Dyme (@CryptoParadyme) May 12, 2023

wait im so happy that nikocado avocado is doing a weightloss program SLAYYYY — Hana (@hceccc) May 7, 2023

if nikocado avocado went on a weight loss journey I'd watch it — Breathing (@icup_everyday) August 1, 2022

Nikocado Avocado Weight Loss Before and After Photos

Before:

After:

Conclusion

leaked nikocado avocado conversation with chat gpt pic.twitter.com/PvqbUhgRBj — Finisterre (@FinisterreTV) October 12, 2023

Nikocado Avocado weight loss transformation is the one that has made his fans and followers happy and filled with hope for him. Unlike a glamour-oriented celeb transformation, Nick Avocado’s journey is all about overcoming one’s challenges and setbacks to tread towards a healthier lifestyle and fitter body. The YouTuber gained excessive weight due to his mukbang menus. The key takeaway from Perry’s story is to realize how fast food can have adverse effects on one’s health and lead to issues like obesity, lethargy, and immobility.

