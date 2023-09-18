Angel Strawbridge's Weight Loss: An Inspirational Transformation

Fitness stories are always passionate and inspiring. They are not just about shedding a few extra pounds; they are about taking a step toward wellness. Angel Strawbridge's weight loss is one such tale that speaks of her perseverance and dedication.

The renowned interior designer and cherished star of Escape to the Chateau, Angel has always been an icon of style and elegance. Her mindblowing adventures alongside her husband, Dick, and the idea of revamping the Chateau de la Motte-Husson caught her fans’ attention. Apart from that, Angel's commitment to health and well-being has been admirable, and her transformation inspired many.

Weight loss takes a lot of determination, hard work, and willpower. So, if you call Angel's transformation a metamorphosis, it won't be an exaggeration. With her commendable career and weight loss journey, Angel Strawbridge continues to inspire many across the globe.

Who Is Angel Strawbridge?

Angel Strawbridge, originally Angela Newman, was born in 1978 in Canvey Island, Essex, and celebrated her 43rd birthday in 2021. She is known for her impeccable design taste and contribution to the world of hospitality.

Weight: 57 kg

Age: 45 years

Birthplace: East London, United Kingdom

Height: 5′ 6″



Angel conveyed in an interview that she and Dick had cherished the dream of having a family home in France. She elaborated on how their pursuit of the chateau initially had business intentions, but their foremost aspiration was to have it as a homely abode. Their desire was to locate a place that was both majestic and cozy, and after a four-year quest, they discovered the perfect spot. The impressive Dick and Angel Strawbridge net worth, £2.5 million, was built by the combined efforts of both her and Dick. Their brand "Dick and Angel Strawbridge" has come a long way. Angel is a mother of two children, Arthur Donald and Dorothy Francis.

How Did Angel Strawbridge Manage to Lose Weight?

Angel Strawbridge's weight loss journey was initiated with a genuine concern for wellness. It was a moment of self-realization when she became increasingly conscious about her weight and appearance. Initially, Angel's primary goal was to look slim and get into a healthier lifestyle.

Acknowledging the importance of expert guidance, Angel took suggestions from dietitians and fitness gurus. Their collective expertise helped her get a perfect weight-loss program, which balanced her nutritional needs with physical exercise.

One essential element of Angel's weight loss journey was her unwavering consistency and dedication. Angel channeled her energies with zeal into a fitness regimen to get to her goal.

Diet played a significant role in her transformation. With the help of dietitians, Angel adopted a unique diet plan that consisted of seven meals a day. This strategy was not merely about consuming food but curbing and managing her food cravings throughout the day ( 1 ). By monitoring her daily calorie intake and being mindful of her temptations, Angel made significant and consistent changes to her diet ( 1 ).

When you have someone to be with you throughout your weight loss journey, it enhances performance. In Angel's case, her husband played an integral role. From actively participating in her fitness journey to joining yoga classes, he has always been with her. Together, they presented a formidable team, championing each other's wellness aspirations.

Angel Strawbridge's weight loss journey compiles professional guidance, self-discipline, and mutual support. From morning to night, her day was carefully structured to prioritize her health, making her transformation a beacon of inspiration for many.

Angel Strawbridge's Weight Loss Journey: From Morning to Night

Angel Strawbridge's weight loss regimen is a combination of her unique dietary choices and consistent physical activities, leading to an impressive transformation, which many aspire to emulate. Let's delve into her weight loss strategy.

Angel Strawbridge's weight loss diet plan has drawn attention for its practicality. Recommended for first-timers and seasoned dieters, the plan emphasizes a diet rich in fruits and vegetables and regular exercise.

The 80/20 Rule

A cornerstone of Angel's weight loss journey was the 80/20 dieting rule. It's a straightforward yet effective technique, requiring individuals to eat healthily 80% of the time and indulge in their favorite foods for the remaining 20%, but with a catch — moderation is key ( 2 ). Pairing this with her fitness regimen, Angel achieved a healthy weight loss without compromising her favorite treats.

Let’s take a glimpse into Angel's daily diet.

Breakfast: Often termed the most critical meal of the day, Angel never skipped her morning fuel ( 3 ). Sticking to nutrient-dense choices, she preferred oatmeal or other porridge varieties ( 4 ). Toppings typically included wholesome additions like nuts and berries. Notably, she refrained from adding refined sugars or sugar-laden beverages to her meals ( 5 ).

Her practical approach with the 80/20 rule complemented by well-thought-out meals, shows that you don't always need to sacrifice food for weight loss ( 2 ). You can opt for a better diet as well.

Angel Strawbridge's Weight Loss Workout Routine

An integral part of her weight loss regimen was a structured workout routine. Balancing between strength training, cardio, and relaxation exercises, Angel's commitment to her training was evident in the results she achieved.

Weekly Training Schedule

Frequency:

Angel committed herself to a rigorous 5-6 days a week workout schedule, ensuring she dedicated ample time to tone her physique and improve her overall health.

Duration:

Each of her workout sessions lasted about 1 hour. This included 30 minutes of bodyweight exercises and 20 minutes of cardiovascular exercises and stretching ( 10 ).

Yoga:

Additionally, Angel incorporated yoga into her routine. Not only did this provide physical benefits, but it also became a means to manage anxiety ( 9 ). Notably, she often practiced alongside her husband, Dick Strawbridge.

Exercises Breakdown

Cardio Exercises:

Angel's cardio routine comprised Jogging, skipping, mild running, jumping, and dancing. These activities are known for boosting metabolism and improving cardiovascular health ( 11 ). They help burn calories and shed fat, contributing significantly to weight loss.

Strength and Bodyweight Training:

Angel's strength training often combined resistance bands and dumbbells, aiding muscle toning and increasing calorie burning ( 11 ). Her go-to exercises included step-ups, led pushes, and bodyweight exercises.

Outdoor Activities:

Angel's love for the outdoors gave her workouts a unique touch. Engaging in garden activities, often barefoot and minimally clothed, she reaped the benefits of natural exercise, from digging to lifting, further aiding her weight loss journey ( 12 ).

Within a month of beginning her structured exercise routine, Angel started noticing changes in her physique. She diligently monitored her food intake, restricted unhealthy snacking, and consistently consumed water. Sugary foods were a strict no-no for her.

Starting her journey at 176 pounds (80 kgs), Angel shed an impressive 33 pounds. Her weight is around 143 pounds (65 kg) now. Angel Strawbridge's workout routine combined effective dieting with consistent exercising to help her get into shape.

Other Changes to Angel Strawbridge's Weight Loss Appearance

Before:

After:

Chateau Company Dissolved!



Angel Strawbridge's weight loss journey has certainly sparked curiosity and chatter. Among the whispers, there was speculation about potential weight loss surgery. While Angel acknowledges the potential of surgical interventions in aiding weight loss, she personally hasn't walked that path. Her transformation was sculpted through dietary changes, dedicated exercise, and determination.

Conclusion



Dedication, consistency, and the right guidance are the three pillars of the compelling tale of Angel Strawbridge's weight loss. Transforming from 176 pounds to 143 pounds, Angel has been an inspiration. Not only did she switch to a healthy lifestyle, but she also focussed on well-being. It's evident in how she approached her sustainable lifestyle and got into a better shape. She embodies the idea that with the right mindset, anyone can transition to a healthier lifestyle, not merely as a temporary fix but as a lasting change. Drawing inspiration from her journey, Angel penned her experiences, offering hope to those seeking a healthier tomorrow.

