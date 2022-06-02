Judgemental glances, never-ending questions about your life, keeping one steady eye on your moves- you must have already guessed who we’re talking about! Yes, the nosy relatives only come with the motive of raising our hackles. No matter, how much we try to avoid the likelihood of getting in touch with them, some occasion or the other will make us run into oh-so-irritating relatives. We understand how hard it is for you to face their incessant prying questions and therefore we have jotted down a survival guide that will help you in tackling those drive-you-crazy relatives.

Here are 5 smart tricks to deal with annoying relatives

Adjust your perspective

Does the nosy aunt of yours keep asking meaningless questions? Make sure to reply vaguely if you don’t find their questions appropriate. This will not look rude and is a great way to deflect questions like a pro. Try to stay quiet and even if they are still interested in making a conversation, just nod along or smile. They don’t find any topic to talk about when you keep yourself quiet. Moreover, this way will never hurt their ego and make you a sweet introvert in their eyes. A win-win way from both ends.

Find out the need to speak or stay silent

Some relatives are genuinely concerned about you while some will just want to poke their nose in your chores in the name of love or concern. Listen to them and understand their motives and then decide if it’s better to keep quiet and opt for smiling gestures or if there is a need to reply back. If you know they are doing it out of their habit, then shift the topic to something they can brat on for a longer period of time so that you don’t get the chance to respond.

Play smart and ask a question over a question

Smile, done? Nodding, done? Still, your curious aunt or uncle keeps meddling? Play smart with them and start making a conversation in which you put a question on their question. If they ask you where do you buy your dresses from? Ask them to guess or ask them which place they adore to do the shopping. Be gentle so that they know there is nothing interested in your life, gradually they will lose interest.

Ask for the help

If nothing else works, try seeking the help of your sibling and tell them to call you or come into the room and assign you some sort of work so that you can pull your buttons away. You can also ask your relative to take care of food or dishes while you are managing some other work. Opt for utmost sweet fakeness so that the scenario looks absolutely real. This way you can not only escape the long list of questions but can also save yourself from those embarrassing moments of silence since you have nothing to talk to them.

Don’t keep yourself within the boundaries for too long

Since you know your annoying aunt or uncle for a long time, you must know how long will it take to start their snooping interrogations and until she started getting on your nerves, you can stay in the room and initiate conversations. And once you are done with the hi, hello and sweet chats, you can just run from the room making any good excuses that look real. Keeping your interactions short, sweet and simple is one of the best ways to save yourself from devoid questions without making yourself that bad-mannered kid who is spoilt and does not know how to entertain guests.

Also Read: Love Matters: 3 Lessons that Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's relationship teaches us