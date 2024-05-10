Sikander actress Rashmika Mandanna shows off her subtle summer-friendly makeup look; take inspo from her

Actress Rashmika Mandanna consistently dazzles her fans with not just her versatile acting skills but also her impeccable style statement. From traditional to modern looks, Rashmika surely knows how to slay in anything and everything she wears.

Amidst high expectations for her upcoming films including Sikander with Salman Khan, the diva left her fans in awe with new photos. She looks absolutely gorgeous and her summer-friendly eye makeup is worth trying out.

Rashmika Mandanna looks chic in white

Rashmika Mandanna, last seen opposite Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor in Animal, dropped gorgeous pictures of herself on Instagram. And in no time, the pictures went viral.

Rashmika's fans have flooded the comments section with immense love and admiration. They just can't stop praising her ethereal beauty. It seems like they never run out of compliments on their favorite star.

In the Instagram pictures, Rashmika Mandanna rocks a white long-sleeved shirt layered over a beige undershirt. Her facial features stand out with a subtle makeup look.

Mandanna opted for a brown shade lip gloss to complete her simple yet elegant makeup look. Loads of mascara, blush, and contouring completed the look. As for her hairstyle, she went with a loose ponytail.

Rashmika Mandanna paired a gold dainty choker neckpiece to compliment her overall look. She looked nothing less than a dream, straight out of the fairyland.

Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming movies

Rashmika Mandanna is on absolutely top of her game professionally with some exciting projects in the pipeline. The actress, last seen in Sandeep Vanga’s Animal has six films in hand. Yes, you read that right!

First up on the list is a female-centric film called Girlfriend where Rashmika will play a college student. The film is all set to release on May 30, 2024, so better mark your calendars from now!

Talking about Rashmika Mandanna’s films, how can we forget about one of the most awaited Pan-India movies, Pushpa 2: The Rule? After the massive success of the first part, Pushpa: The Rise, Mandanna is all ready to set the screen on fire with the sequel alongside superstar Allu Arjun on August 15, 2024.

Next on the list is Chhava opposite Vicky Kaushal. Based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in the role of Yeshubai Bhosle, wife of Sambhaji Maharaj. The diva is leaving no stone unturned to secure her place in Bollywood.

But wait, there's more! The diva recently announced about teaming up with none other than Salman Khan in Sikandar. Directed by AR Murugadoss, this flick is set to hit the screens next Eid! Sounds like Rashmika has some thrilling projects lined up, right?

Apart from these, Rashmika has two more films in hand titled, Rainbow and Kubera. The Tamil-Telugu movie Rainbow will star Mandanna opposite Dev Mohan.

Last but not least, the actor would be seen in yet another pan-India movie alongside Dhanush in Kubera.

