Who Is Jamie Dornan’s Wife Amelia Warner? Know About Their Relationship Timeline and Other Members of Family

For all the ladies out there who are head over heels for the actor from Fifty Shades of Grey, we hate to break it to you, but he's already taken and deeply in love with his wife. If you're curious about who that lucky lady is, let us introduce you to Amelia Warner, Jamie Dornan's wife.

To intrigue you more, together they have a huge and loving family. The two actors have been married for a long time now, and share three daughters.

If you want to learn more about the wife of Jamie Dornan, here are a few details that will help you know her closely.

Who is Jamie Dornan's wife Amelia Warner?

Amelia Warner has acting in her blood. Born as the only child of actors Annette Ekblom and Alun Lewis on June 4, 1982, Amelia is also famous by her stage name Slow Moving Millie.

The wife of Jamie Dornan, who is currently a musician and a composer, is also a former actress. She stepped into the field of acting at a very young age and also became a member of the Royal Court's youth theatre group later on in life.

One of her movie credits as an actress includes BBC’s adaption of Lorna Doone. She has also appeared alongside Charlize Theron in the 2005 movie Æon Flux.

However, she later chose music as her career and released a classical instrumental EP, named Arms in the year 2015. In 2016 she then began scoring films, during which her first project was Mum's List. In the following year, she released her second EP, Visitors in 2017.

She had won the International Film Music Critics Association Award for Breakthrough Composer of the Year in 2018, for her work on Mary Shelley.

2010: Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner meet

It looks like The Fall actor had always been fascinated by the love of his life Amelia Warner. Spilling out the beans on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Dornan recalled the time he met the actress.

Talking on the show he said, "She'd been an actor so I knew who she was."

He then continued to say that he had “always fancied her” and spoke about a moment when his friend said, “Listen, Amelia Warner's at a house party up by Los Feliz and she's single.”

He then remembers dropping a mic, while doing karaoke and running for the hills.

April 2013: Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner get married

It was on April 27, 2013, when the Heart of Stone actor and Warner got married. This was after Jamie Dornan’s wife was proposed by him. During the same interview, the actor told Corden, "We met, we instantly got on great, and we chatted all night."

Jamie Dornan brought up the proposal and proceeded to reminisce about the moment it happened.

He stated "She was sat on the step of our friends' house,” adding that almost “two-and-a-half, three years” he proposed to her on the “very steps that we met. Which was lovely."

November 2013: Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner welcome their first baby

The two versatile artists have a big and loving family. This all began with the birth of their firstborn, who is a girl named Dulcie.

She was born in Canada, the same place where Dornan was filming Fifty Shades of Grey.

February 2016: Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner welcome their second baby

Elva Dornan who is the second child of the wife of Jamie Dornan and the actor, was born in February 2016. Talking about the pleasure of being a father of two, Dornan stated during an appearance on Live! With Kelly, "We've got two little girls now, so it's pretty insane.”

He further went on to say that although having a big family is “a big adjustment” and a situation where “you get less time to yourself,” one has to accept things like “less sleep,” “less time,” and also “accept less reading of books and washing and all the usual things you do in a day."

February 12, 2017: Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner hit the red carpet

After Fifty Shades Darker was just launched, the two charming personalities had showed up in public, donning fabulous looks. The two had appeared on the red carpet of the 70th BAFTA Awards, taking place at London's Royal Albert Hall.

During this appearance, Jamie Dornan’s wife was seen in a shimmering rainbow sequin dress, while the Anthropoid actor was seen wearing a classic tux.

March 2019: Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner confirm the birth of their third baby

Their already big family was blessed with another member in March of 2019. The third kid who is again a daughter was welcomed with a loving social media post.

Taking it to Instagram, the wife of Jamie Dornan confirmed the birth of Alberta. The post that was shared on UK Mother's Day on March 31, had a photo of three pairs of children's shoes, which also read, "So proud of these three glorious girls, it's an honour being their mummy..feeling incredibly lucky today #happymothersday."

Dornan, before the birth of Alberta had mentioned that after the birth of their third baby, they might halt bringing in more kids. The actor stated, "Part of me feels like (I need) to put a cork in it after this."

However, he further went on to say that he and his wife “make really great kids,” adding that if the wife of Jamie Dornan is “willing,” they’ll continue to “do it until we can't do it anymore.”

Adding that it's all up to Warner and that “I do the fun bit."

June 19, 2020: Jamie Dornan supports Amelia Warner's new music

Coming forth with her new adventure in the field of music, the wife of Jamie Dornan, Amelia Warner launched her Extended Play. This was a five-track EP, launched in 2020. Warner had worked on the track and recorded them at the countryside home that the couple owns.

While the music was introduced, a new side of Dornan was too seen by the world. The A Haunting in Venice actor who usually does not prefer to step into the spotlight, gave a shout-out to his wife on his Instagram.

The post that had Jamie Dornan’s wife tagged in it read, "My wonderful wife @awarnermusic has an EP out today."

It further read, "Buy it or stream it or do what you want with it from iTunes or Spotify or Amazon or wherever you get your music."