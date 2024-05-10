Jason Kelce said something which he realised he shouldn't have. The former Philadelphia Eagles star has issued an apology statement to the horse racing fans after he made alleged remarks on the famous horse Secretariat. The comment didn't sit well with the fans and sparked a controversy. Here is what happened.

Going back to the 1970s, while talking about the racehorse's incredible achievements and physical performance, Jason Kelce said that the greatest of all time Secretariat might have raced on steroids. During The New Heights podcast which he hosts with his brother Travis Kelce, he claimed, “The horse was juiced to the gills.”

These comments did not go well with the horse racing fans and the former football centre was compelled to apologise for claiming something like that in public without proof. He took over his X account and wrote, "I'm sorry everyone, wasn't trying to get people riled up. I really thought it was just known that in the '70s steroid use was rampant." He further continued, "I'm not trying to take away from Secretariat, or anyone from that eras legacy. You're right, without proof, it is unfair to assume these things publicly, I apologize."

Secretariat is considered as one of the greatest racehorses of all time

Secretariat, also known as Big Red, is a legendary horse who won the 1973 Kentucky Derby and went on to become the first horse to clinch a triple crown in 25 years and ninth overall. He is considered to be the greatest racehorse of all time. The late champion American thoroughbred racehorse still holds the fastest time record.

While aged two and three, the horse clinched the Horse of the Year award on both occasions and five Eclipse awards. Secretariat, who was born on March 30, 1970 and passed away on October 4, 1989, was nominated to the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame in 1974.

