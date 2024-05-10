Who Is Ralph Ineson? Everything To Know About Actor As He Is Cast As Galactus In Marvel's The Fantastic Four

Ralph Ineson will portray his role as a cosmic villain Galactus in the upcoming Marvel film The Fantastic Four. He joins the stellar cast of the film alongside Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and others. He is currently working on another sci-fi horror film.

The news of Ralph’s casting has fans wanting to know more about him. Here’s all that you need to know about Ineson and his body of work.

Who is Ralph Ineson?

Ralph Ineson was born on December 15, 1969, in Leeds, United Kingdom. He is an actor, voice-over artist, producer and film narrator. He is known for his iconic roles in films and television shows such as Chris Finch in The Office, William in The Witch, Dagmer Cleftjaw in Game of Thrones, and Amycus Carrow in the Harry Potter films. His distinctive deep voice is Ralph’s signature trademark in the Hollywood industry.

Ineson will be next seen in Nosferatu directed by Robert Eggers. The horror film stars Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Emma Corrin, Bill Skarsgard, and Willem Dafoe. The film will be released this year by Focus Features Productions.

The actor is currently filming Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein alongside with Jacob Elordi, Oscar Isaac, Mia Goth and Christoph Waltz. As cited by IMDb, the star-studded cast of Guillermo del Toro's upcoming Frankenstein movie for Netflix continues to grow, with del Toro taking to Twitter this week to announce that Ralph Ineson will make a “pivotal cameo” appearance in the film.

Meanwhile, the actor recently starred in The Green Knight (2021), To Catch a Killer (2023), The Creator (2023), and The First Omen (2024).

Ralph Ineson as Galactus in Marvel’s The Fantastic Four

Ralph Ineson will play his villainous role as Galactus in 2025’s film The Fantastic Four. The Matt Shakman-directed film also stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. The film also included Oscar nominee John Malkovich and Emmy winners actor Paul Walter Hauser and Julia Garner.

His portrayal as Galactus is not his first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since he previously starred as a ravager pilot in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy. The Soundtrack actor’s negative role is created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby.

Moreover, Marvel Studios decided to have Galactus in The Fantastic Four film. It has several wider implications for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well. As per the character’s weakness, Ultimate Nullifier becomes the only weapon to defeat him.

The powerful weapon has also been used to eradicate the multiverse as a purpose to make Galactus a critical figure in Avengers: Secret Wars (2027). The Marvel film is meant to give an excellent and top-notch conclusion to the Multiverse Saga.

The Fantastic Four, an action sci-fi film is set to release on July 25, 2025.

