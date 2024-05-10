With an impressive tally of fourteen world championship reigns and a lengthy two decades of full-time tenure, Randy Orton is destined to be in the WWE Hall of Fame in the future. The Viper came back at the end of last after recovering from a prolonged back injury.

In a recent interview with Adam Apple, Randy Orton talked about his impending Hall of Fame induction in the future. When he was asked about his preferred inductee for the Hall of Fame, his father, Bob Orton Jr., and John Cena's names came up.

Orton admitted John Cena had the record of best inductions to the WWE Hall of Fame, possibly after doing a couple of prestigious Hall of Fame inductions already throughout his wrestling career.

Orton was always excited by Cena's ability because he was good at everything and a big crowd-puller. With that in mind, The Viper would have to just go and follow Cena if he inducts him into the Hall of Fame. Hence, he wouldn't like John Cena as the inductee.

Orton also mentioned that he wasn't sure exactly whom he wanted as his Hall of Fame inductee. His father, Bob Orton Jr, is a WWE Hall of Famer. He expressed his interest in having his father there, who is 73 years old at the moment. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Randy Orton might wait a while to get WWE Hall of Fame induction

Even though Randy Orton sustained a serious back injury, he appears to be back on track now. It has been six months since his return as a full-time WWE Superstar. Despite his best efforts, he failed to capture the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble. In the following months, he competed at Elimination Chamber, WrestleMania 40, and most recently, Backlash.

Advertisement

Considering his fitness level and dedication after twenty-two years since the debut, there is a good chance he will be wrestling for a few more years, assuming he can remain injury-free.

In this period, he might win the world title to equal John Cena's tally of sixteen world championships. It will take some time before we get the opportunity to see Randy Orton as a WWE Hall of Famer.

ALSO READ: John Cena: When John Cena Wrestled As A Mexican Luchador In WWE