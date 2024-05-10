Queen of Tears’ Kim Ji Won exudes radiance in main poster of first fan meeting BE MY ONE

Kim Ji Won recently witnessed a massive surge in her popularity after the wild success of her latest drama Queen of Tears. Following the drama’s wrap-up, she announced her first fan meeting ever named BE MY ONE. She has now finally unveiled the main poster for the event, igniting excitement among the fans.

Kim Ji Won reveals main poster for upcoming fan meeting BE MY ONE

On May 10, Kim Ji Won’s agency HighZium Entertainment took to their Instagram and revealed the main poster for her upcoming fan meet BE MY ONE. The poster featured Kim Ji Won channeling her soft aura in an elegant black dress. It also has the other details inscribed as text.

The Queen of Tears actress’ highly-anticipated fan meeting will take place on June 22 in Seoul’s Mapo District’s Shinan Card SOL Play Square Live Hall. Ticket booking will begin on June 20 through Interpark. Since this will mark her first fan meet, there’s much excitement. However, the event’s limited seats also created some disappointment.

See Kim Ji Won’s fan meeting BE MY ONE’s main poster here:

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Who is Kim Ji Won?

Kim Ji Won is a top Korean actress, who is currently basking in her newfound fame, thanks to her incredible performance as the lead actress in tvN’s recently-concluded drama Queen of Tears. In this drama, she portrays Hong Hae In, a chaebol heiress of Queen’s Group, co-starring Kim Soo Hyun’s character Baek Hyun Woo.

Advertisement

The series met with wild success, becoming the highest-rated K-drama in tvN’s history, overtaking Crash Landing on You, Goblin, and Reply 1988.

In addition, Kim Ji Won was lauded for her incredible on-screen synergy with her co-stars which ultimately led her to massive global fame.

In 2010, she made her debut in the entertainment industry, appearing in a bunch of TV commercials. Later, she rose to fame for her role in the 2013 hit drama The Heirs starring Lee Min Ho, Park Shin Hye, Park Hyung Sik, and more stars.

Some of her other notable appearances include Descendants of the Sun (2016), Fight for My Way (2017), Arthdal Chronicles (2019), Lovestruck in the City (2020), My Liberation Notes (2022), and more.

With much excitement surrounding her upcoming fan meeting, there’s also a massive expectation from her upcoming works.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTOB’s Sungjae and WJSN’s Bona to lead new fantasy historical romance Gwigoong by Mr Queen’s director; Report