Sanki: Ahan Shetty and Pooja Hegde to commence shooting for Sajid Nadiadwala’s movie from THIS date

After Ahan Shetty's debut film, Tadap, the actor is coming up with another project for the audience on Valentine's Day 2025. Shetty is all set to star alongside Pooja Hegde in Sanki. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the duo will begin shooting for the highly-anticipated project on June 6, 2024.

Producer Nadiadwala is planning to kickstart the schedule on June 6, 2024, with a special action-designed sequence with an international designer Kecha Khamphakdee.

Ahan Shetty and Pooja Hegde to begin filming from June 6, 2024

A source close to the development revealed, “The team is all set to kickstart a week-long Mumbai schedule with a lot of action sequences designed by Kecha and then followed by a Goa schedule. The duo's chemistry is anticipated to sizzle on screen, adding an extra layer of excitement to the project.” It is going to be a very different world of Sanki which the audience will experience with this film.”

About Sanki

Pinkvilla exclusively learned that the forthcoming film Sanki, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is poised to be a musical-action extravaganza. Described as a contemporary take on the romantic-action genre, it is envisioned as a modernized version of Aashiqui with action as its backdrop. The Ahan Shetty and Pooja Hegde starrer is slated to feature seven songs, with multiple music composers set to contribute to the soundtrack. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The chemistry between Ahan Shetty and Pooja Hegde is anticipated to bring a fresh and exciting element to Sanki, and the film's title itself suggests a promise of craziness and entertainment for the audience. Originally intended as a remake of Thalapathy Vijay’s Tamil film Theri, the project underwent several transformations.

With Sajid Nadiadwala at the helm, known for his penchant for delivering blockbuster hits, expectations are running high for the film to deliver on its promise of entertainment excellence. Sanki has secured Valentine's Day, February 14, 2025, for its release.

Ahan Shetty and Pooja Hegde on the work front

Speaking of their professional endeavors, Ahan Shetty marked his significant Bollywood entry alongside Tara Sutaria in Tadap and is now prepping for the upcoming film Sanki. On the other hand, Pooja Hegde's latest appearance was in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Notably, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Pooja has teamed up with Shahid Kapoor for a film titled Koi Shaq, in addition to her role in Sanki.

ALSO READ: Bollywood Newswrap, Mar 9: Harman Baweja replaces Vijay Sethupathi as Vibhishan in Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi's Ramayana? Ahan Shetty-Pooja Hegde's Sanki gets release date