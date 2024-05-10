When Sara Ali Khan teased Ananya Panday about Aditya Roy Kapur; here's how she reacted

The news of Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur’s alleged breakup came into limelight last week, leaving their fans heartbroken. It was reported that the rumored lovebirds parted ways after almost two years of dating. Though the duo never confirmed their relationship, but their public outings and leaked pictures from the vacations were enough to confirm their blossoming romance.

Nevertheless, both the stars are trying to move ahead in their lives and bounce back to their professional commitments. Yesterday (May 9) a video from Anurag Basu’s birthday stormed the internet featuring Aditya Roy Kapur partying with his Metro…In Dino co-star Sara Ali Khan.

This reminded us of the time when the Murder Mubarak actress had once teased Ananya Panday with her impending pairing with Aashiqui 2 star for their next film.

When Sara Ali Khan Ananya Panday about her Metro In Dino co-star Aditya Roy Kapur

So, it was during one of the episodes of Koffee With Karan season 8, when Sara Ali Khan teased Ananya Panday about working with the latter's rumored beau Aditya Roy Kapur in Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino. After the fun conversation, the Call Me Bae actress, who had lost the rapid-fire round, tried to get a sneak peek of Sara's coffee hamper.

To this, Sara joked, “If you touch my hamper, I’ll touch your hamper.” When Sara told a nervous Ananya that she wouldn’t do that, the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress called her a crazy person and replied, “You better not.” To which Sara chuckled, “Metro… In Dino, babe,” further Karan Johar chiming in to point out that Sara was doing a film with Ananya’s ‘hamper’.

The show was one of the much-buzzed episodes on the internet, as Ananya had made headlines for indirectly confirming her romantic relationship with Aditya. It was during this fun episode, Ananya couldn’t stop blushing after she referred to herself as ‘Ananya Coy Kapur’ in response to being teased about her ‘Night Manager’ Sara and Karan.

About Metro In Dino

The highly-anticipated Anurag Basu directorial Metro…In Dino is the sequel to the 2007 released Life In A…Metro. The second part of the film boasts of an ensemble star cast consisting of Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh in key roles.

The film is scheduled to release later this year on September 13, 2024.

