Stray Kids shares how Chris Hemsworth lifted all members in arms at Met Gala 2024 like real Thor

Stray Kids created history by becoming the first-ever K-pop group to walk the Met Gala red carpet on May 6, 2024. Stray Kids did not only have the fashion night of the year but they had a special fan moment that only selected few can experience in a lifetime at the Met Gala.

Stray Kids had a memorable fan moment with the Marvel star, Chris Hemsworth also known as Thor. Until a few days ago, fans thought only Changbin was lifted by Chris Hemsworth but new information has been shared.

Stray Kids shares more details about the group’s fan moment with Chris Hemsworth aka Thor

Stray Kids released their new digital single Lose My Breath featuring American pop star Charlie Puth on May 10, 2024, and before that, the group came live on their YouTube channel to celebrate the highly awaited release.

During the video call, Lee Know shared more unknown details about their interaction with Marvel actor Chris Hemsworth at the Met Gala. Lee Know called the Marvel actor 'Thor hyung-nim' and reminisced how he had lifted all Stray Kids one by one at the Met Gala.

Interestingly, Lee Know, Han, and Felix even depicted how Chris Hemsworth lifted them up and noted he did that with ease. They also mentioned that Seungmin’s reaction at that time was the funniest.

In other news, a few days ago Changbin of Stray Kids shared with fans on Bubble (JYP Entertainment’s fan and idol interaction platform) that he was lifted by Chris Hemsworth. He felt that the moment was incredible and he had the chance of becoming one of the most successful fans.

What are Stray Kids up to nowadays?

Stray Kids on May 9, 2024, announced they will be making a comeback with the release of a new album on July 19. It will mark their comeback after a long wait of 8 months since the release of their last mini-album ROCK-STAR.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids have released their pre-release single Lose My Breath featuring Charlie Puth on all platforms along with a captivating cinematic music video.

In other developments, Stray Kids became the most mentioned celebrity during the Met Gala this year.

