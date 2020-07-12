5 Traits every woman secretly wants in a man

We all have some kinds of specifications that we want in our man for a happy relationship. They just need some more efforts for the sake of the relationship. So, here are what women want in a man.

Women always have some kinds of secret desires about their would-be partner. But, it’s not possible to get a guy exactly according to their preferences. They all have to compromise with something.

But still, they do try to find those things in their boyfriend. What are those traits that they secretly want in men? Read on to know them right below.

Traits that women secretly want in men.

1- Women desire for a man whom they can respect and feel proud of. The man should possess a strong personality, integrity and intelligence who has an aim in life. They want someone whom they can show off.

2- A woman wants a man who will respect her, give her value and will listen to her opinions. When the man does something wrong then women want him to say sorry directly. Apart from that, they also want to get appreciated by their man.

3- Women focus on the connection that is built on emotions. So, without any fear of being judged, men should share their fears and concerns with their partners to establish that connection. In this way, partners actually become vulnerable with each other.

4- Woman wants a man whom she can fall in love with again and again. So, a man should put efforts in the relationship to keep the romance alive. They should praise their women and should make them realise how perfect they are. Along with that, it is also required to be more engaging in the bonding to spend more quality time with her.

5- Lastly, a woman wants a man who would be responsible and sincere about themselves. Guys who throw tantrums to their partners are not admired by women. Because they want to be a man's partner and not his mother.

