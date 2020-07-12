  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

5 Traits every woman secretly wants in a man

We all have some kinds of specifications that we want in our man for a happy relationship. They just need some more efforts for the sake of the relationship. So, here are what women want in a man.
652 reads Mumbai
5 Traits every woman secretly wants in a man5 Traits every woman secretly wants in a man
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Women always have some kinds of secret desires about their would-be partner. But, it’s not possible to get a guy exactly according to their preferences. They all have to compromise with something.

But still, they do try to find those things in their boyfriend. What are those traits that they secretly want in men? Read on to know them right below. 

 

Traits that women secretly want in men.

 

1- Women desire for a man whom they can respect and feel proud of. The man should possess a strong personality, integrity and intelligence who has an aim in life. They want someone whom they can show off.

 

2- A woman wants a man who will respect her, give her value and will listen to her opinions. When the man does something wrong then women want him to say sorry directly. Apart from that, they also want to get appreciated by their man. 

 

3- Women focus on the connection that is built on emotions. So, without any fear of being judged, men should share their fears and concerns with their partners to establish that connection. In this way, partners actually become vulnerable with each other. 

 

4- Woman wants a man whom she can fall in love with again and again. So, a man should put efforts in the relationship to keep the romance alive. They should praise their women and should make them realise how perfect they are. Along with that, it is also required to be more engaging in the bonding to spend more quality time with her. 

 

5- Lastly, a woman wants a man who would be responsible and sincere about themselves. Guys who throw tantrums to their partners are not admired by women. Because they want to be a man's partner and not his mother.

Credits :your tango, getty images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Shilpa Shetty's drop dead gorgeous looks
Shehnaaz Gill VS Himanshi Khurana Controversy- All you need to know about ex Bigg Boss inmates’ online fight
Harsh Beniwal: From being a college drop out to collaborating with Tiger Shroff | The Journey
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry
Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s response to Breathe-Into the Shadows trailer and Aaradhya
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP fights in the Bigg Boss house
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story
How well does Yami Gautam know her sister Surilie Gautam?
Karan Patel in comparison with Karan Singh Grover, Naagin 5, Erica & Parth, pay cuts
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement