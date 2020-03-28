Relationship Tips: How to deal with an emotionally unavailable person

Read on to know if you want to avoid the brutal ache of loving someone who is emotionally unavailable.

Raise your hand if you have ever felt distanced from your partner. One thing that you should always remember when it comes to relationships is that nobody is perfect. Everyone has baggage and it is okay if that makes you irritated. But that doesn’t mean that you should dump your partner. If you see a future with your beau, then you’d have to understand the intricacies of his or her mind. Of course, not to the point where you lose yourself.

It can be extremely difficult at the beginning of the relationship to know if the person you are with is emotionally available or not. You get to know this once you take the road not taken – the serious one. The second things escalate, that’s when you know. He might start avoiding the topic or get really uncomfortable. He might not be doing this because he is not serious, but maybe because he is not ready yet. Regardless of the reason, it can hurt you.

So, here is what you should do if you’re dating an emotionally unavailable person.

1. Ask yourself the right questions

via GIPHY

To understand and have a conversation with your partner, do a self-check first. Are you sharing your feelings and thoughts? Do you want to be with an emotionally unavailable person? There is no use talking to your partner if you are not ready to have a future with him.

2. Have a conversation

via GIPHY

If you have concluded that you’re ready to take the next step with him, then talk to him about how you feel. A heart-to-heart conversation is important for your relationship to sail through tough times.

Try to know if he feels pressured or struggles to share emotions. There is a possibility that he doesn’t have a clue about his emotional unavailability.

3. Don’t expect perfection

via GIPHY

Perfection is overrated. Putting somebody on a pedestal and expecting a fairy tale is not how a relationship works. You might get disappointed if you continue on the same path. Keep yourself grounded because that’s where the reality is.

4. Give some space

via GIPHY

Not that you have had a conversation, don’t expect for him to get down on his knees and pour his heart out immediately. Give him some space and opportunity to understand his emotional unavailability.

5. Rethink your decision

via GIPHY

If you’ve tried everything in your power to make this work but the other person is unwilling to make changes, then consider it a red flag.

Be mindful for your needs to move forward in this relationship. If you notice it now, you’ll save yourself a lot of time and energy.

ALSO READ: THESE 7 signs indicate that you are too needy in a relationship

ALSO READ: Relationship Advice: Here are 5 tips to date a mansplainer

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More