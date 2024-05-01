NCT’s agency SM Entertainment officially launches new music label KRUCIALIZE

SM Entertainment is the agency behind world-renowned K-pop groups like NCT, RIIZE, Girls’ Generation and more. The company has been one of the biggest driving forces in the history of K-pop popularity in the world. Taking it further, SM Entertainment has launched a brand new music label by the name KRUCIALIZE.

RIIZE’s agency SM Entertainment launches a new music label

SM Entertainment one of the leading labels in the K-pop scene on May 1, 2024, with surprise posts and videos announced their new music label. SM Entertainment officially launched its new label KRUCIALIZE by dropping a short trailer.

The trailer unveils the logo of the new music label KRUCIALIZE and invites fans to visit from May 4 to May 19 at Seoul Forest Understand Ave. The launch of the label was a pleasant surprise for fans as now they expect more new music, artists, and groups following in from SM Entertainment.

SM Entertainment to make KRUCIALIZE’s launch more exciting dropped an eleven-minute label film titled Journey that unravels like a short drama. Watch the Journey KRUCIALIZE label film here:

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Apart from this, SM Entertainment has launched KRUCIALIZE's official social media accounts on Instagram and Twitter.

KRUCIALIZE’s short introduction by SM Entertainment

KRUCIALIZE, a subsidiary music label of SM Entertainment, breathes new life into the essence of K-pop, venturing into the expansive realms of music to forge a pathway toward sustainable artistry.

It further added that the label dreams of expanding the Korean music industry through the odysseys of its artists they strive to be creators of a new culture, broadening the spectrum of K-pop.

More about SM Entertainment

SM Entertainment was founded and established as SM Studio by Lee Soo Man in 1989. Later the company changed its name to SM Entertainment in 1995 and launched inhouse production and became the house of famous artists and groups like boy group H.O.T., girl group S.E.S., boy band Shinhwa, soloist BoA and R&B duo Fly to the Sky.

At present SM Entertainment has developed into a South Korean multinational entertainment company. Some of the biggest artists from SM Entertainment include Girls’ Generation, SHINee, Red Velvet, NCT, aespa, EXO, Super Junior, and RIIZE among others.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: SM Entertainment issues statement on SHINee members’ contract status