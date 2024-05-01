Prince William Shares Update on Kate Middleton And Children; Says They're 'Doing Well' Amid Princess's Cancer Treatment

Prince William is sharing a positive update on Kate Middleton’s health! More than a month after the Princess of Wales shared her cancer diagnosis with the world, William let people know that she's doing well as she privately battles the morbid disease.

The Prince of Wales shared the much-welcomed update while making an appearance at the grand opening of James Place Newcastle on April 30, when a member of the crowd asked about the wellbeing of Kate and their three children. “All doing well, thank you,” William replied, as seen in footage being widely shared on social media. “We’re all doing well,” the Prince added.

While sharing her diagnosis with the world in March, Kate emphasized the support she is receiving from her husband amid her Cancer battle, saying, “Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance.” Middleton, 42, also explained in the video message that her planned surgery in January was thought to be non-cancerous but examinations later confirmed otherwise. Kate is now in the middle of a course of preventative treatment.

Elsewhere in the said video, the Princess of Wales shared how she and the Prince discussed her diagnosis with their kids, saying, "It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them."

Kensington Palace’s statement on behalf of Kate and William

A day after Kate released the aforementioned video, Kensington Palace released a statement via BBC and other media outlets, on behalf of the royal couple, which said, “The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world in responses to Her Royal Highness’ message. They are extremely moved by the public’s warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time.”

For those who may not know, Kate Middleton is not the only member of the royal family battling cancer. King Charles III is also facing the same ordeal.

King Charles III's health update — British Monarch Attends Cancer Center

Almost three months after revealing his cancer diagnosis, King Charles III is resuming his civic royal duties. During his first public engagement since January, the King and his wife, Queen Camilla, met with cancer specialists and patients undergoing chemotherapy at the University College Hospital's Macmillan Cancer Center, on April 30.

According to The Guardian, a patient from the Cancer treatment facility reported that the King stated he was "well" when asked about his condition. Another patient, also mentioned by The Guardian, stated that the King mentioned he has to undergo his "treatment this afternoon as well."

While announcing King Charles’ cancer diagnosis in February, the place did not disclose the form of cancer the British monarch was dealing with.