PHOTOS: Ram Charan opts for bright colors as he jets off from Hyderabad to shoot Game Changer's next leg in Chennai

Ram Charan is all geared up to present his next film Game Changer this year, which is speculated to release in September or October. With the shoot still pending, the RRR actor was spotted today at the Hyderabad airport flying off to Chennai.

The actor was seen sporting a casual white shirt with a colorful palette on its back which went well with his beige colored pants. Complimenting his whole look, Ram Charan wore a stylish pair of sneakers along with dark-colored shades and a baseball cap.

Check out the Ram Charan flying off to Chennai for Game Changer shoot

The film Game Changer, directed by Shankar has been in the headlines since the time the film was first incepted. The movie’s shoot had been taking place over various schedules with a release finally being eyed this year. Moreover, the director is also all set to release his much-anticipated film Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan in June as well.

Interestingly, according to a recent report, it is speculated that Ram Charan and Rajinikanth might become part of the audio launch event of the Kamal Haasan film. However, an official confirmation on the same is still unclear.

More about Game Changer

The upcoming Telugu language film Game Changer starring Ram Charan is a political thriller film directed by Shankar. The movie’s story is written by Jigarthanda director Karthik Subbaraj and features the tale of an IAS officer who is out to straighten the corrupt political system in the society.

Besides Charan, the film also has an ensemble cast of actors like Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, Nassar, and many more in key roles. The movie’s music is crafted by Thaman with a single called Jaragandi being unveiled back in March, coinciding with Ram’s birthday.

Ram Charan’s upcoming ventures

Ram Charan has already signed up for his next film with Uppena director Buchi Babu Sana, tentatively titled as RC16. The movie said to be a village-based sports drama also presents Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. Moreover, Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar is also playing a pivotal role in the film.

Furthermore, Ram Charan is also set to collaborate with director Sukumar afterward for the tentatively titled film RC17. This collaboration marks the second time they are joining after the hit film Rangasthalam.

