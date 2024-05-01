Today's Final Jeopardy (April 30, 2024): Who won Game 167 of Season 40?

Game 167 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on April 30, 2024, and here's what happened. Laura Bligh, Bryan Carrasco and Amy Hummel competed against each other to win the 167th game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won April 30, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

Amy Hummel won Jeopardy on April 29, 2024, against Kirsten Lundquist and Ferdinand Percentie. The categories under the first round were A Gap On Their Résumés; Questionable Song Titles; Ends With “K”; State Mammals; Giving Some Direction; Cookies, My Favorite! While Laura gave 9 correct and 2 incorrect answers, Amy gave 8 correct and 0 incorrect answers and Bryan gave 9 correct and 2 incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Laura at $4,800, Amy at $4,800 and Bryan at $4,200. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were The Gap On Their Résumés; Around The World; Blank Verse; 5-Syllable Words; African Leaders; Law Slaw. The score after the round stood with Amy at $7,600, Laura at $7,600 and Bryan at $3,200. Amy gave 15 correct and 4 incorrect answers, Laura gave 16 correct and 5 incorrect answers and Bryan gave 16 correct and 3 incorrect answers.

What was the final question on April 30, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the April 30, 2024, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Fictional Groups and the clue said, "Maybe because he was too Baroque, Bernini was rejected as a name for a member of this group created in 1983." The answer to the clue was, "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles."

Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.