Rashmika Mandanna talks about 'messed up' sleeping schedule as she shoots with Dhanush and Kubera team; shares daily routine

Rashmika Mandanna is undeniably one of the most celebrated actors currently working in the industry. The actor has not just established herself in the film but also made her mark on the global scale. Meanwhile, the actor has a long line-up of upcoming projects that also includes, her biggest release Pushpa: The Rule.

Now, in a recent update, Rashmika Mandanna has shared another glimpse from her workout session and shared a long note for her fans.

A glimpse into Rashmika Mandanna's long note

On April 30, Rashmika took to her Instagram story section and shared a video from her workout session. The actress wrote a long caption that read, "Good morning, 29/4/24. Dear diary, hmmmm... shooting nights for so long that I don't know where to begin. Came back to my room at 8 in the morning after the night shoot, had my meal, but couldn't sleep at all. So, I read a book and went to bed around 12 noon.”

Rashmika further continued, "Woke up at 6 in the evening, wanted to do some cardio but didn't feel like it. Instead, I did some work on the phone and read a book. However, my body kept craving for some food (as usual), so I had a few snacks here and there. Around 1 in the night, went for a workout... did 100 kg deadlifts today and some legs... felt like a powerful beast.

The Geetha Govindam star later mentioned that she also watched a movie during that time. Rashmika wrote, that her legs have been well rested and she can't wait to start running again. Later, she came up to her room, had dinner, and then headed for the shoot of Kubera.

Rashmika concluded while saying, “Shooting with Dhanush sir, Shekar sir, Niketh, and the Kubera team is so much fun.”

Later, Rashmika mentioned that it's the 30th today, and around 7 in the morning, She is nowhere close to being sleepy and her sleep cycle has got messed up pretty badly.

Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming films

Rashmika is all prepared for her upcoming project, Pushpa: The Rule. Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil have key roles in the sequel. Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Dhananjaya, Jagadeesh Prathap, and several other actors will star in the film and provide standout performances. The upcoming action thriller is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers label.

Apart from Pushpa: The Rule, she will appear in Rahul Ravindran's suspense film The Girlfriend, which stars Dheekshith Shetty. Allu Arvind, Sreenivasa Kumar, and Dheeraj Mogilineni are bankrolling the thriller through their joint venture Geetha Arts, Mass Movie Makers, and Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment.

Rashmika will also feature in Sekhar Kammula's Kubera starring Dhanush, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Jim Sarbh, and Dalip Tahil in the crucial roles.