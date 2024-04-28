Samridhiii Shukla to Rohit Purohit: Per episode fees of popular Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai cast

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is quite popular among the masses. The show which went on air in 2009, has never failed to captivate the hearts of the audiences with its intriguing storyline. It is currently focusing on its fourth generation with Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, and Garvita Sadhwani playing the central roles of Abhira, Armaan, and Ruhi respectively.

While the actors are acing the characters through their fine acting skills, there’s been speculation about how much these actors are earning per episode. Here’s a quick glance at per episode salaries of the latest generation actors.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata cast fees

1. Samridhii Shukla

Samridhii Shukla who plays the female lead, Abhira is receiving a lot of admiration for her performance on the hit show. As per the reports, she gets around Rs 40,000 per episode for essaying her role in the show.

2. Garvita Sadhwani

Garvita Sadhwani, who has been part of Rajan Shahi's Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si too, stepped into the shoes of Pratiksha Honmukhe recently. She plays the role of the new Ruhi now. Reports suggest that she receives around Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 per episode for her portrayal.

3. Rohit Purohit

Rohit Purohit entered the popular series as the male lead last month after replacing Shehzada Dhami. He has managed to win several hearts with his portrayal of Armaan in a short span of time. The actor reportedly earns an estimated amount of Rs 45,000 to Rs 50,000 per episode for his role.

4. Anita Raaj

The seasoned actress, Anita Raj is seen in the role of matriarch Dadisa aka Kaveri Poddar on the daily soap. She is reported to earn Rs 25,000 per episode for her character.

5. Shruti Ulfat

Shruti Ulfat appears as Vidya Poddar in the TV show. Her brilliant portrayal gets her around Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 per episode, reportedly.

6. Rishabh Jaiswal

The former MTV Roadies and MTV Splitsvilla participant is seen playing Krish Bansal in the drama. It is reported that he earns around Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 per episode.

About Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is tagged as one of the most successful shows produced in India. The family drama which recently celebrated its 15th anniversary, has been grabbing some of the top spots on the TRP charts ever since its inception. The current star cast of the show includes Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, Garvita Sadhwani, Anita Raj, Sachin Tyagi, Rishabh Jaiswal, Shruti Rawat, Vineet Raina, Sandeep Rajora, Gaurav Sharma, Shruti Ulfat, Sidharth Vasudev, Sikandar Kharbanda, and others.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is backed by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions. It airs every Monday-Sunday at 9:30 pm on StarPlus and can be viewed anytime on Disney+Hotstar.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned salaries of the actors are reported by Etimes. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com

