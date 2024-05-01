JYP Entertainment is all set to launch their brand new Japanese boy group called NEXZ, which will be debuting soon. The group will be the company’s next project to take their future vision forward with new concepts and music. Furthermore, the group has been announced through an elaborate teaser where all the members are introduced.

JYP Entertainment to launch new boy group NEXZ

On May 1, 2024, JYP Entertainment released a two-minute-long video showcasing the new group that they will be debuting soon. The name of the group is NEXZ, which is the short form of Next Z (G)eneration, which represents the next phase for JYP Entertainment. As the K-pop industry enters a new era, the group will embody the company’s vision for the future of music. In the video, the group members were involved with various tasks as they gave the audience a glimpse of the concept of their group as well as their upcoming single.

The group was formed through Nizi Project Season 2, which is a Japanese survival music program organized by JYP Entertainment in collaboration with Sony Music Labels, Japan's largest record label. J.Y. Park, the founder and producer of JYP Entertainment, was the judge of the program and selected seven contestants who would be debuting in the group. The members of the group include Yu, Tamoya, Haru, So Geon, Seita, Hyui, and Yuki. On May 20, 2024, at 6 PM KST, the group will officially make their debut with the single Ride the Vibe.

More about JYP Entertainment

The new group will be following in the footsteps of Stray Kids, one of JYP Entertainment’s globally successful groups, composed of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. Moreover, JYP Entertainment also houses TWICE, which has garnered commercial success both domestically and internationally. Known as one of the BIG 3 agencies of South Korea, some of the notable artists that took birth in the company are 2PM, Boy Story, Itzy, Xdinary Heroes, Nmixx, and Vcha.

NiziU is the company’s first Japanese girl group, consisting of nine members, which include Mako, Rio, Maya, Riku, Ayaka, Mayuka, Rima, Miihi, and Nina. NEXZ is the second Japanese group to debut with the company. Are you excited for NEXZ’s dazzling entry into the music industry?

