What a proud moment for actors when they see their kids walking on their path and performing on stage! The is what Archana Puran Singh is feeling right now. She has been in the entertainment industry for more than 20 years and is currently seen in The Great Indian Kapil Show. Since she is quite active on social media, updating fans about her life, like every other time, her latest post did not go unnoticed.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress dropped a short clip of her sons, Aryamann and Ayushmaan, performing on stage. Expressing her happiness about her children's new beginnings, Archana wrote a sweet note.

Archana Puran Singh's kids land their stage debut

Known for her acting chops and serving as a judge on various comedy shows, Archana Puran Singh currently cannot contain her happiness as her sons have finally made their stage debut. The actress captured one of their scenes from what looks like a play and shared it with her social media family. In the video, we can see Aryamann and Ayushmaan enacting their parts with utmost dedication and realistic expressions. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Expressing her happiness on their remarkable achievement, she wrote, "@aaryamannsethi @ayushmaansethi So happy to see you two brothers making your stage debut together as actors, co-writers, and co-directors! You both made magic happen on that stage!! Here's to new beginnings and a beautiful journey ahead."

Advertisement

Have a look at the post:

Fans react

After Archana Puran Singh shared her proud moment with her fans, many commented, praising the boys for their efforts. One of the users wrote, "Proud moment … this is just the beginning." Another comment read, "Wow it was amazing such a brilliant performance both of you are born actors." Further, a fan remarked, "Both replica of younger parmeet ji.Congratulations to the new beginnings."

Archana Puran Singh's personal life

Archana is married to actor Parmeet Sethi, and are together for more than two decades. They are parents to two sons, Aryamann and Ayushmaan. The actress keeps sharing candid moments with her family on her Instagram handle.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: When Arjun Bijlani dropped a dancing video with Shweta Tiwari from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shoot