Top 7 Ryu Jun Yeol movies and TV shows to watch: Reply 1988, Alienoid, and more

Ryu Jun Yeol is gaining recognition for his remarkable acting abilities. Here are some of Ryu Jun Yeol’s movies and TV shows that should be on your watchlist as they make up for a standout watch. He embarked on his acting journey with independent films in 2012. However, it was his debut feature, Socialphobia in 2015, that propelled him to fame in South Korea.

Premiering at the Busan International Film Festival, it earned him the Rising Star award at the KAFA Film Festival. With a diverse filmography ranging from heartwarming family dramas to gripping thrillers, Ryu Jun Yeol showcases his talent and versatility as an actor.

Here are some must watch Ryu Jun Yeol movies and TV shows-

1. Reply 1988

Cast: Hyeri, Ryu Jun Yeol, Park Bo Gum and more

Director: Shin Won Ho

Release Date: 6 November 2015

Reply 1988 is a beloved K-drama cherished by many fans for its nostalgic portrayal of past years of South Korea and its heartfelt depiction of family and true friendship. Set in the year 1988, against the backdrop of Seoul gearing up for the Summer Olympics, the story revolves around the close-knit group of friends from Ssangmun-dong. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Among them are Duk Sun (Hyeri), the spirited school rebel and lone girl in the group; Choi Taek (Park Bo Gum), the introverted champion go player with a heart of gold; Sun Woo (Go Kyung Pyo), the dependable and diligent model student; Jung Hwan (Ryu Jun Yeol), the broodingly quiet yet observant member of the group; and Dong Ryong (Lee Dong Hwi), the carefree and mischievous soul. Bound together since childhood, their unbreakable bond remains unwavering as they navigate the challenges of adulthood amidst a changing world.

2. Lucky Romance

Cast: Hwang Jung Eum, lee Soo Hyuk, Ryu Jun Yeol and more

Director: Kim Kyung Hee

Release Date: 14 July 2016

Lucky Romance follows the journey of Shim Bo Nui (played by Hwang Jung Eum) as she struggles to support her sick sister in the hospital. When she lands a job working for Je Soo Ho (played by Ryu Jun Yeol), the CEO of a gaming company, she sees a glimmer of hope.

Bo Nui, who firmly believes in luck and destiny, discovers that Soo Ho might hold the key to saving her sister. As their relationship blossoms, Soo Ho finds himself head over heels for Bo Nui, expressing his affection in delightfully cheesy ways. Adapted from Kim Dal Nim's webtoon, Lucky Romance captures the charm of love amidst life's challenges.

3. Alienoid

Cast: Kim Woo Bin, Kim Tae Ri, Ryu Jun Yeol, So Ji Sub, Honey Lee and more

Director: Choi Dong Hoon

Runtime:2 hours 22 minutes

Release Date: 20 July 2022

Alienoid is a captivating two-part film that delves into the chaos unleashed when a mysterious time portal links Taoists from the Goryeo Dynasty on a quest for a legendary sword with people in 2022 who are chasing an alien prisoner inhabiting a human body.

Ryu Jun Yeol shines as Mureuk, whose character undergoes remarkable growth as he delves deeper into the realms of authentic magic. The film, boasting a staggering 387-day production period, holds the record for the longest production duration in Korean cinema history. Both Part 1 and Part 2 were crafted simultaneously, with the latter hitting theaters on January 10, 2024.

Advertisement

4. Lost

Cast: Jeon Do Yeon, Ryu Jun Yeol, Park Byung Eun and more

Director: Hur Jin Ho, Park Hong Soo

Release Date: 14 July 2016

Lost unfolds the heartfelt narratives of ordinary people struggling with the realization that they've failed to achieve their dreams, yearning for a chance to shine. Jeon Do Yeon takes on the role of Boo Jung, a ghostwriter in her forties, plagued by feelings of aimlessness and unfulfilled potential.

Opposite her, Ryu Jun Yeol portrays Kang Jae, a young man confronting the impending end of his youth, haunted by the fear of “being nothing”. Raised in poverty, Kang Jae harbors ambitions of wealth and success, running a service company that organizes individuals to take on various roles as per clients' needs.

One compelling reason to tune in to the drama is the powerful chemistry between Jeon Do Yeon and Ryu Jun Yeol. Jeon Do Yeon brings Boo Jung's poignant struggle to life as she navigates the emptiness of existence after setbacks, while Ryu Jun Yeol's portrayal of Kang Jae captures the desperation of someone striving for success despite feeling directionless. Their performances weave a narrative of raw emotion and existential longing that's sure to resonate with viewers.

5. Believer

Cast: Ryu Jun Yeol, Cho Jin Woong, Cha Seung Won and more

Director: Lee Hae Young

Runtime:2 hours 4 minutes

Release Date: 22 May 2018

In the film Believer, teacher Lee heads up South Korea's largest drug ring, while Detective Won Ho is on a mission to dismantle Asia's most notorious drug cartel, led by that same shadowy mysterious figure he called as Mr. Lee. To infiltrate the operation, Detective Won Ho teams up with Seo Young Rak, a former member of the very ring.

In an interview posted on Segye, Ryu Jun Yeol, who plays Seo Young Rak, shared his interpretation of the film's title, suggesting it represents various forms of toxicity such as power dynamics and substance abuse. However, he emphasized a personal resonance, seeing poison in the film as symbolic of the lonely battles individuals face. According to him, finding true happiness often requires overcoming internal struggles before connecting with others—a sentiment he believes rings particularly true for actors like himself, constantly navigating a world of fleeting interactions.

Advertisement

6. The Night Owl

Cast: Ryu Jun Yeol, Yoo Hae Jin, Choi Moo Sung and more

Director: Ahn Tae Jin

Runtime:2 hours 4 minutes

Release Date: 22 May 2018

The Night Owl is a gripping thriller centered around a visually-impaired acupuncturist who can only see in darkness. When he witnesses the sudden death of the crown prince, he embarks on a dangerous journey to unravel the truth behind the tragedy.

Despite his daytime blindness, Kyung Soo (played by Ryu Jun Yeol) catches the eye of Lee Hyung Ik (Choi Moo Sung), who admires his acupuncture skills and offers him a position at the palace alongside the royal physician serving King Injo (Yoo Hae Jin). However, turmoil strikes when Crown Prince Sohyeon (Kim Sung Cheol) is brutally murdered upon his return from captivity. The already troubled King Injo spirals deeper into anxiety and paranoia, his health deteriorating rapidly. Undeterred by the palace's dangers, Kyung Soo resolves to uncover the truth behind the prince's death, even as the king's madness threatens to consume them all.

7. The 8 Show

Cast: Ryu Jun Yeol,Chun Woo Hee, Park Jeong Min and more

Director: Han Jae Rim

Release Date: 17 May 2024

Directed by Han Jae Rim and inspired by Bae Jin Soo's acclaimed webtoons Money Game and its sequel Pie Game, The 8 Show delves into the lives of eight individuals struggling with financial issues. Drawn in by an unconventional invitation from The 8 Show, they find themselves thrust into a high-stakes game, isolated from society and facing extreme challenges.

In this gripping competition, contestants must navigate the game's strange rules to collect and safeguard wealth, knowing that the game will only conclude with a participant's death. As tensions rise and alliances form, the line between survival and morality blurs, leading each player to confront their deepest desires and darkest impulses in the relentless pursuit of victory.

Above mentioned are some of the Ryu Jun movies and TV shows you must watch. He possesses remarkable talent both on screen and off. His dedication to his craft and advocacy work resonates deeply with his fans which shines through the screen. Do check out our suggestions!

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Know all about Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol’s past relationship; from Reply 1988 to break-up and Han So Hee drama