‘Lady Singham’ Deepika Padukone receives flowery surprise with beautiful handwritten note: 'To our hero...'

Deepika Padukone is a widely-acclaimed actress in Bollywood. Known for her ethereal on-screen presence, the actress enjoys a mammoth amount of stardom. Starting off her year 2024 with a captivating portrayal as a Squadron Leader in the movie Fighter, DP will be soon delighting her fans with her formidable presence in Singham Again.

It was just a few days back, makers had dropped the tantalizing still of the actress acing Ajay Devgn’s signature Singham pose. Now, days after, the actress has offered a glimpse of a flowery surprise she received.

Deepika Padukone receives beautiful flowers as a surprise

Today, on May 1, a while back, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram handle and dropped a beautiful glimpse of a surprise she received. In the post, the actress shared a close-up picture of what appears to be a vibrant bouquet comprising colorful pink, red, and white flowers. Though the soon-to-be mother didn't add any caption alongside the post, but the handwritten note on it grabs everyone's attention that reads, "To our hero, Lady Singham".

Take a look:

Soon after the post was shared, fans couldn’t stop gushing over it as they reacted to the post. A fan wrote, “What a Perfect Phenomenal compliment from a legendary star-actor !,” while another fan wrote, “LADYY DON,” while a third fan mentioned, “Posting flowers in the morning is your style of wishing good morning,” and another fan wrote, “Indeed a lady Singham.”

Deepika Padukone acing Singham signature pose in latest still

It was just a couple of days back; Rohit Shetty had shared a new still from his upcoming cop-drama film, Singham Again. In the latest still, the mommy-to-be Deepika who will be portraying the role of Shakti Shetty looked formidable as Lady Singham. The filmmaker had referred to the actress as his 'hero' as he captioned the post, “MY HERO... REEL MEIN BHI AUR REAL MEIN BHI (In reel and in real) LADY SINGHAM!!! @deepikapadukone.”

Take a look:

About Singham Again

Singham Again is the third installment in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and, Akshay Kumar in important roles. In addition to this, Arjun Kapoor will be seen in the negative role. The eagerly-awaited film will be released later this year on August 15, 2024.

