The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Deacon Manipulate Finn with Sheila's Survival Story?

In the upcoming episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, airing on Wednesday, May 1, Ridge and Steffy Forrester grapple with Deacon Sharpe's outlandish claim that Sheila Carter is alive. Concerned about Finn's vulnerability, Steffy and Ridge fear Deacon may exploit Finn's connection to Sheila, potentially leading to manipulation and brainwashing.

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Highlights

As Ridge and Steffy voice their worries about Finn's susceptibility to Deacon's influence, their concerns mount over the possibility of Finn believing Sheila's survival narrative. Despite Steffy's dismissal of Deacon's claims, the revelation that Finn aided Deacon in locating Sheila adds weight to the situation. With Sheila's liberation imminent, Finn and Deacon contemplate their next move, hoping to free her from captivity.

Meanwhile, Liam and Ivy's reunion sparks memories of their romantic history, leading to a spontaneous display of affection that catches Steffy off guard. As tensions rise and old flames reignite, the stage is set for a series of confrontations and revelations on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Will Steffy's suspicions about Ivy's intentions with Liam prove to be justified? And how will Finn's involvement in Sheila's saga impact his relationship with Steffy and the Forrester family? Tune in to the next episode for all the drama and intrigue as the storyline unfolds.

