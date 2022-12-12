10 Ways to Attract a Gemini Woman

Being highly adaptable and brimmed with enthuse, Gemini women are considered laid-back, outgoing and intelligent. Since this star sign is ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, its inhabitants are known as the social butterflies. Gemini women can talk and talk for hours non-stop and therefore she would prefer a man who is an excellent conversationalist. Because of her indecisive and impulsive personality, she consumes major decisions and gives a lot of thought when it comes to love and sentimental matters. Provide her with an edge of excitement if you want to entice a Gemini woman as she's easily drawn to anyone different or new. Here is a list of clever ways to attract the attention of a Gemini woman and make her fall in love with you. 1. Skip the Uninteresting and Monotonous

Geminis are people who are constantly on the lookout for excitement and adventure. A repetitive schedule effortlessly kills her interest while making her restless and bored. Be creative and try to keep the excitement alive with some neoteric activities to keep this femme fatale on her toes. 2. Be a Pro at Flirting This woman is excelled at flirting and therefore she expects the same from her partner. Teasing her a little by sending cute trifling texts is the best way to seduce her while keeping the relationship fun and curious. 3. Never Say No to Conversation A Gemini woman fascinates a man who is sociable just like her. She appreciates a man who can mingle in any group and keep the circle fun and laughing. Take the interest in her gossip and fill her in on varied topics to woo her.

4. Be Funny and Entertaining A Gemini woman is never too much into appearances. She needs a sparkling personality that has great oomph with a different sense of humour. If you want to seduce her, polish your wit and keep the amusing lines handy to entertain and appeal to her inner kid. 5. Make Interesting Plans with Her Geminis require a partner who is willing to satisfy their adventurous soul. Take her out on a date, think outside the box and never let things get boring if you want to win her heart. 6. Give Her Isolation Though a Gemini woman is all about getting social, she equally needs her own time and space to nurture herself from within. Don’t take that away from her and provide her with ‘me’ time to let her explore the hidden inner sentiments.

7. Make her Show that you are Responsible If you want to win the heart of a Gemini woman, show her that you are responsible and reliable. A Gemini woman loves to have fun from time to time but she often prefers a man who can do anything for their close ones. 8. Don’t Panic Her Don’t expect a Gemini woman to jump into commitment. She would love to go slow and easy and does not like any kind of emotional games. Don’t play hard to get and take meaningful steps that will speed up the process. 9. Involve her in your Decisions Don’t make a Gemini woman feel unwanted. Her persona needs a man who is trustworthy, and authentic and respects her opinions and feelings. She always wants to be prioritised in her man’s life. This will enhance your identity and value in her heart. 10. Make Her Keep Guessing Geminis love surprises and to win her attention, you need to shake things off and let her guess every now and then. Tell her that you have planned a surprise for her or you are taking her out shopping. This type of demeanour is truly appreciated in the life of a Gemini.

